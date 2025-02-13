Soulja Boy has not yet responded to Wayans’ latest remarks, but the social media back-and-forth between the two shows no signs of slowing down. Wayans remains firm in his support for his son, while also using humor to fire back at critics.

Actor and comedian Marlon Wayans has hit back at Soulja Boy after the rapper used a homophobic slur against his transgender son, Kai Wayans, amid their ongoing feud.

Marlon Wayans Calls Out Soulja Boy

Wayans, 52, fired back on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, writing, “If @souljaboy had a career he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

His comment came in response to Soulja Boy’s social media post, where the rapper, 34, shared a screenshot of news headlines about Wayans embracing his transgender son. In the now-deleted post, Soulja Boy used a derogatory term, sparking backlash.

Soulja Boy’s Controversial Comments

The feud escalated when Soulja Boy made offensive remarks about Wayans’ child, writing, “That f—-t shit run in the family huh @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a bitch it’s in ur blood.” Representatives for the rapper have not responded to requests for comment.

Wayans’ Support for His Transgender Son

In November 2023, Wayans publicly revealed that his eldest child is transgender. “My daughter Amai is now Kai,” he shared during an interview on The Breakfast Club.

The actor admitted that he was initially in denial about his child’s transition but has since embraced Kai with unconditional love and acceptance. During Pride Month 2024, Wayans showed his support by posting a shirtless photo on Instagram with a rainbow flag, writing, “P.S. I’m STRAIGHT. Well, according to my child, CISGENDER male. I just love and support my peoples.”

When faced with criticism, Wayans clapped back at haters, stating, “As a father of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, I show my support. Zero f—ks what people think. If I lost you… GOOD! Your hateful ass never loved me in the first place.”

Wayans shares his children, Kai, 24, and Shawn, 23, with his ex-girlfriend, Angelica Zachary.

Feud Between Marlon Wayans and Soulja Boy

The ongoing feud between Wayans and Soulja Boy began last month when Wayans mocked the rapper’s relevance during an interview on 101.1 The Wiz.

The actor jokingly said that Soulja Boy hasn’t had a hit in years and that it wouldn’t matter if he got canceled for performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration ball in January 2025.

Soulja Boy retaliated on X on February 10, writing, “Marlon Wayans you a bitch and u not funny shut up n—-a keep selling ur soul and sucking the higher up dicks.”

Wayans’ Latest Response: More Jokes at Soulja Boy’s Expense

Wayans continued roasting Soulja Boy during an interview with TMZ, joking that the rapper lacks credibility to engage in a feud.

“If you’re gonna beef, you have to have a chest, that’s first and foremost,” Wayans quipped. “You gotta have more than two songs to beef.” He then compared Soulja Boy to a drug addict, saying he looks like a character that could fit into an upcoming Scary Movie sequel.

“I need someone that looks like a wet muppet … I want someone that look like they’ll sell your car, rob you, and suck your d— all at the same time. Soulja Boy!”

Soulja Boy has not yet responded to Wayans’ latest remarks, but the social media back-and-forth between the two shows no signs of slowing down. Wayans remains firm in his support for his son, while also using humor to fire back at critics.