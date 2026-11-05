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Home > Entertainment News > Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are reportedly house-hunting again, months after their July wedding. The redevelopment of their current rented building has prompted another move, while their permanent Union Park home is also being redeveloped.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt (Photo: X)
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 13:04 IST

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt may be gearing up to shift home yet again in Mumbai, just four months after tying the knot. The couple, who recently got married in a small ceremony on July 5, 2026, are allegedly looking for a new home as the current residence they live in is undergoing redevelopment.

As per a news report published by Free Press Journal, Aamir and Gauri may be on the look out for a new home and could possibly rent another flat in Mumbai’s suburbs before the year ends or in early 2027. The upcoming new home of the couple is being reportedly renovated to suit their needs. This decision has come in the wake of Aamir leaving his permanent home in Union Park, Pali Hill, due to redevelopment at the property.

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Why Are Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Moving Again?

Aamir had reportedly shifted to a rented property on Nargis Dutt Road around 18 months ago, after moving out of his Union Park residence. He was said to have rented four apartments in the building, where he stayed with members of his family.

The property on Nargis Dutt Road is now also reportedly headed for redevelopment after the building’s residents finalised a redevelopment agreement. This has prompted the actor to look for another temporary home. Interestingly, the same residence became significant in Aamir’s personal life earlier this year. He and Gauri reportedly got married there on July 5 in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends.

What Happened To Aamir Khan’s Union Park Home?

Aamir’s original residence in Mumbai’s Union Park area is also undergoing redevelopment. The actor has reportedly been planning a larger family home as part of the project, with the proposed property described in reports as a ‘sky villa’.

The redevelopment is expected to take several years, with the new complex reportedly scheduled for completion around 2030. Until then, Aamir and his family will need temporary accommodation. Earlier reports also suggested that the proposed family residence could accommodate several members of his extended family, including his mother, sisters, children and former wife Kiran Rao.

When Will Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Move?

The couple are reportedly considering shifting to another rented apartment by the end of 2026 or early 2027. However, the move has not been officially confirmed by Aamir Khan or his team. The reported house hunt marks another change in the actor’s living arrangements as redevelopment work continues at both properties connected to his Mumbai residences.

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Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again
Tags: aamir khanBollywoodcelebrity newsgauri sprattmumbai

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Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

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Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again
Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again
Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again
Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again
Married In July, Moving Out In November: Why Aamir Khan And Gauri Spratt Are House-Hunting Again

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