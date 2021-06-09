Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra-starrer, The Married Woman, has been commissioned for the second season. Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, who played Astha and Peeplika in the show, will return to reprise their characters in the second season.

Just earlier in the evening, TV doyenne and content czarina Ekta Kapoor announced a big-ticket project on her streaming platform ALTBalaji, The Queens of Chambal. The women-oriented story focuses on two women who rule the patriarchal land of Chambal. The show came out as a birthday gift from Kapoor’s kitty, as the lady celebrates her birthday today. However, it seems that was not the only birthday present Ekta had for her fans and followers. She has more. Just before the day could culminate, Kapoor dropped yet another big surprise. She has renewed the much popular show The Married Woman for yet another season. Yes, you read that right.

Monica Dogra and Ridhi Dogra-starrer, The Married Woman, has been commissioned for the second season. During a press conference hosted by RJ Rohini, the lead cast including, Ridhi Dogra, Monica Dogra, and Suhaas Ahuja, were reunited to announce the second season. Earlier in the day, the makers had dropped a teaser hinting at the surprise.

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra, who played Astha and Peeplika in the show, will return to reprise their characters in the second season. Interestingly, the renewal news has come amidst International Pride Month, making it way more special for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ridhi Dogra, who played the married woman in the show said, “I am so glad that it has been happened during Pride Month.” Talking about where she wishes to see Astha in the second season, she added, I want to see Astha in Paris! I don’t know if Hemant would follow her. But I want the season to open in Paris.”

Monica Dogra, who played a pansexual Peeplika in the show, added,”I want them to have another shot. I want their reunion, something I heard from a lot of fans. I would like to give them happy moments.”

Suhaas Ahuja, who played Hemant had a hysterical twist for the second season. “Because Astha is depressed, he takes her to Paris. And there Peeplika falls in love with Hemant. Meanwhile Astha becomes like Peeplika, while Hemant will tame down Peeplika and make her sanskaari.