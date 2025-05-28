Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Production is set to kick off this October in Rhode Island, with casting currently underway. While no actors have been officially announced, the involvement of Scorsese and DiCaprio has led fans to anticipate major stars joining the project.

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio


Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are joining forces once again—this time as producers for an upcoming action thriller titled Carthage Must Be Destroyed. Rather than taking their usual roles as director and lead actor, the iconic duo will support the film’s development behind the scenes.

Ted Griffin, known for penning Ocean’s Eleven, will step in as the film’s director. The plot centers on a mysterious stranger who arrives in a crime-ridden city. Through intelligence and force, he begins to sow discord among the corrupt factions, aiming to dismantle the criminal stronghold from within. The story promises a gritty, high-stakes narrative packed with tension and clever twists.

Production is set to kick off this October in Rhode Island, with casting currently underway. While no actors have been officially announced, the involvement of Scorsese and DiCaprio has led fans to anticipate major stars joining the project.

The film is a collaboration between several companies: Scorsese’s Sikelia Productions, DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Verdi Productions, and Ketchup Entertainment. Alongside Scorsese and DiCaprio, producers Chad A. Verdi, Jennifer Davisson, Gareth West, and Christopher Donnelly are helping bring the project to life.

Chad Verdi described the film as a “powerful and exciting project” and expressed his honor in working with such an experienced team. He praised Ted Griffin’s screenplay, predicting that it will result in a captivating cinematic experience.

Although Scorsese and DiCaprio won’t appear on screen or behind the camera in traditional roles, their creative fingerprints will shape the film’s direction—adding to a legacy of successful collaborations like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator, and Shutter Island.

