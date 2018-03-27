After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 50 days to go a new trailer has been released.

While most of the Marvel fans are counting down days to April 27, Avengers: Infinity War is going to be released sooner than you think. So as the end of the tunnel approaches, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) released character looks today. The movie that is anticipated to be the biggest Marvel release ever brings together every superhero in the MCU universe from all the Avengers to the Guardians of the Galaxy to Doctor Strange to Black Panther to fight against one common enemy, Thanos. A series of five new posters for the film, each color-coded to replicate one of the coveted Infinity Stones. In the new installment of the superhero franchise, the Avengers will face off against galactic tyrant Thanos (Josh Brolin), who is determined to acquire the six Infinity Stones that will grant him power over space, time and all reality. The six primary stones that the superheroes must protect from the hands of Thanos are the Mind Stone, the Soul Stone, the Space Stone, the Power Stone, the Time Stone and the Reality Stone.

In the original Avengers, audiences were first introduced to the tesseract, which contains the blue Space Stone, which made it rather fitting for Captain America (Chris Evans) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) to grace the blue-hued poster. Evans and Stan are joined by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Black Panther’s Shuri (Letitia Wright). Paying honor to the Reality Stone, the superheroes traditionally donned in red, such as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland), are featured. Doctor Strange’s colleague Wong (Benedict Wong) also joins the crimson-hued poster.

The yellow poster honors the Mind Stone and features Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), War Machine (Don Cheadle) and The Vision (Paul Bettany), who also has the stone embedded in his forehead whereas in the image of the green Time Stone, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) take front and center.

Meanwhile, the purple-hued Power Stone poster features a one-eyed Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the remaining members of the Guardian of the Galaxy: Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper). The one color missing is the orange hue of the elusive Soul Stone, which has yet to surface in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

