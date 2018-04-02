After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 30 days to go a new trailer has been released.

Marvel has officially gone too far with the TV spots they are releasing. A new one was released today and honestly, there was no need for it, people are already hyped for the release and these are now acting as spoilers for the fans 25 days before the big release on April 27. This week alone we’ve seen new posters, new images, two new TV spots, and now, here is another TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War. This one gives only one new footage of a trembling Vision who tells Scarlet Witch that it is too late now before the next shot shows a force moving forward in the jungle.

Towards the end of the action-packed 30-second spot which came before this one, Johansson can be seen (and heard) issuing a threat to an unseen foe, while the shot seems to be of an indoor location, Marvel could be doing a bit of editing trickery to mislead us into thinking that it’s not Thanos who’s at the receiving end of her words. “We don’t want to kill you, but we will,” she says, channeling Jared Leto’s Joker. While it’s unlikely that they’ve got Thanos strapped to a chair, Black Widow’s threat could be intended for Corvus Glaive, a member of the Black Order, a team of soldiers that does Thanos’ bidding. She is seen fighting Glaive in one quick shot in the trailer.

ALSO READ: Sex Tape star Cameron Diaz finally confirms her retirement

Besides this, we also get a rather worried looking Thor saying – probably to the Guardians of the Galaxy – that the two teams can take on Thanos together. It’s the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we’ll be seen the Avengers and the Guardians team up. And the Earth is going to need every hero its got to fight Thanos, the most formidable adversary that the MCU has produced. “He won’t stop until he destroys half the universe,” says Gamora, a member of the Guardians and Thanos’ estranged daughter. “Everything you know, everything you love, it’ll all be gone.”

ALSO READ: The Joker Origins prequel to The Dark Knight, confirms synopsis

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.

ALSO READ: Christopher Nolan excited about ‘Reframing the Future of Film’, screens Dunkirk and Interstellar in Mumbai

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App