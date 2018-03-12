With less than 50 days to go for the release of the most-awaited Marvel film ever, a new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, noting its new release date, was shared online on Monday. The 30-second clip showcased glimpses of Marvel’s Mightiest Heroes and their formidable new adversary, Thanos. The third Avengers movie will release on April 27 worldwide, one week ahead of its previous release date, May 4. The film will pit the superheroes against Thanos, whose master plan to accumulate all the Infinity Stones has been quietly playing out in the Marvel Universe movies. Armed with the powerful Infinity Gauntlet, the supervillain, played by Josh Brolin through motion capture, has been billed as the terrifying villain in the MCU.

This new trailer features glimpses of Thanos, as well as Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man. There are also quick shots of the Guardians of the Galaxy, who will be meeting the Avengers for the first time, and Spider-Man. But the biggest takeaway is the inclusion of Black Panther, whose solo movie just crossed the coveted $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office. Industry insiders are predicting a switch in marketing that will highlight Black Panther’s involvement similar to what happened with Justice League after the success of Wonder Woman. A key action sequence set in Wakanda has been frequently hinted at in all the material we’ve seen so far from the film.

ALSO READ: Black Panther box office collection day 26: Chadwick Boseman starrer collects $1 billion worldwide