Dwayne Johnson's Rampage has moved from April 20, 2018, to April 13, 2018. The date change comes days after Walt Disney shocked the industry by moving the worldwide release date of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War on April 27. That essentially started the summer movie season a week early. More importantly, it meant that the Dwayne Johnson video game adaptation would only get a week before Thanos flew into town. This change gives it back that extra week.

After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The movie will see the Avengers come together once again along with other superheroes, so the audiences will see Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawk Eye, Scarlett Witch, Black Panther, Okoye and her crew, Winter Soldier, Vision, Falcon, Hulk, Starlord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Gamora, Nebula, Loki, Doctor Strange, Wong, Ant-Man, Thanos.

The movie was first going to release on May 4 in the US and April 27 in most of the world. But in a recent twitter thread, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr requested Marvel studios if he could watch the movie a bit early and Marvel being the big-hearted angel it is granted the wish and shifted the release date to April 27 worldwide. While we all know that no release will be able to withstand Avengers at the box office, the filmmakers are aware of this as well.

ALSO READ: In case you missed it, here are all the new additions to Netflix this month

That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done. Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018

After this news broke, the first one to run away from that release date was Amy Schumer who shifted her movie I feel Pretty‘s release date from April 27 to April 20 which is just a week prior and might not help her cause that much because a week later her sales will go drastically down. The person to follow in the footsteps is Dwayne The Rock Johnson who moved his movie The Rampage up by a week as well to April 13th and while he denied it having anything to do with Avengers but you can’t help but laugh about the fact that movies are literally running away from marvel now.

April will see another big release, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One which is the movie adaptation of a video game which has created a hyper after the trailer release but will it affect the Avenger’s sale is something we are not sure about!

ALSO READ: Oscars 2018 photos of winners: Check out the winning moments of 90th Academy Awards

ALSO READ: Icarus based on Russian Olympic doping wins best documentary at Oscars 2018; director dedicates award to Dr Grigory Rodchenkov

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App