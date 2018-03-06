After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The movie will see the Avengers come together once again along with other superheroes, so the audiences will see Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Widow, Hawk Eye, Scarlett Witch, Black Panther, Okoye and her crew, Winter Soldier, Vision, Falcon, Hulk, Starlord, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, Gamora, Nebula, Loki, Doctor Strange, Wong, Ant-Man, Thanos.
The movie was first going to release on May 4 in the US and April 27 in most of the world. But in a recent twitter thread, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr requested Marvel studios if he could watch the movie a bit early and Marvel being the big-hearted angel it is granted the wish and shifted the release date to April 27 worldwide. While we all know that no release will be able to withstand Avengers at the box office, the filmmakers are aware of this as well.
After this news broke, the first one to run away from that release date was Amy Schumer who shifted her movie I feel Pretty‘s release date from April 27 to April 20 which is just a week prior and might not help her cause that much because a week later her sales will go drastically down. The person to follow in the footsteps is Dwayne The Rock Johnson who moved his movie The Rampage up by a week as well to April 13th and while he denied it having anything to do with Avengers but you can’t help but laugh about the fact that movies are literally running away from marvel now.
Spoiler Alert 🚨: THE RAMPAGE is officially unleashed around world APRIL 13th. Of course it had nothing to do with Tony Stark and his Avenger gang moving their release date up a week 😉 These movie release dates are always a chess game, and in the end I want EVERYONE playing to win. And now that we’ve moved to April 13th, it pretty much guarantees that I’ll be home for the birth of my baby daughter – so thank you Mr. Stark. We all win. And if you Avengers ever wanna have a lil’ fun and Rumble… you know where to find me. APRIL 13th – THE RAMPAGE BEGINS WORLDWIDE. 🐊🦍🐺
April will see another big release, Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One which is the movie adaptation of a video game which has created a hyper after the trailer release but will it affect the Avenger’s sale is something we are not sure about!
