Marvel Star Paul Rudd To Headline Reboot Of ‘Anaconda’? All We Know

The 1997 cult classic ‘Anaconda’ is set to make a comeback, this time with a comic flair.

Sources have confirmed to People magazine that actors Jack Black and Paul Rudd are in preliminary discussions to star in the reboot of the iconic horror film, though no deals have been finalized.

The upcoming film will not be a direct remake of the original, which starred Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube, but will instead focus on comedic elements.

According to People magazine, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten are co-writing the script, with Gormican also slated to direct. Columbia Pictures, a subsidiary of Sony, will handle distribution for the new project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot aims to capture the humorous spirit seen in recent successful films like ‘The Meg’, which grossed over USD 530 million worldwide. The new take on ‘Anaconda’ is expected to blend humour with the classic snake-themed horror.

The original ‘Anaconda’, released in April 1997, featured Lopez in a standout role shortly after her breakthrough performance in ‘Selena’.

Despite mixed reviews and several Razzie Award nominations, the film was a box-office hit, earning USD 136.8 million and achieving cult status over the past 27 years.

It also spawned a series of sequels, including ‘Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid’ (2004), ‘Anaconda 3: Offspring’ (2008), ‘Anacondas: Trail of Blood’ (2009), and ‘Lake Placid vs Anaconda’ (2015), according to People magazine.

Jack Black’s involvement would mark his first major film project since he announced the cancellation of Tenacious D’s tour last month.

The cancellation followed a controversial joke made by his bandmate, Kyle Gass, regarding a recent shooting incident, according to People magazine.

Despite this, Black remains optimistic about his musical career, stating in an interview, “I love Tenacious D …

We had to take a break, but I love the D. Everybody takes a break sometimes. We’ll be back,” according to People magazine.

As the reboot project progresses, fans of both Black and Rudd, as well as those nostalgic for the original ‘Anaconda’, will be watching closely to see how this new comedic interpretation unfolds.

(With inputs from ANI)