Marvel Cinematic Universe has begun principal photography for Captain Marvel in Los Angeles, California ahead of Avengers: Infinity War release. Avengers: Infinity War sees the biggest crossover ever that brings together 10 years of building characters and releasing movies. As the world gears up for that, the studio is shooting for its next standalone film which will release after Ant-man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel which stars Brie Larson in the lead.

While we wait for Avengers: Infinity War which hits the screen in exactly a month, Marvel Studios has begun principal photography in Los Angeles, California, on the new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Captain Marvel. Carol Danvers played by Brie Larson soars onto the big screen with her own solo adventure, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel, on March 8, 2019. The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film and will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Captain Marvel is directed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, the story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson (who plays Nick Fury in MCU), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

With the release of Black Panther in February, Marvel Studios continued its unprecedented success. At the time of release, the film recorded the second biggest opening weekend of all time with $202 million and is on track to the become the highest grossing superhero film at the domestic box office. The film has grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide to date. Black Panther propelled the Marvel brand’s #1 domestic box-office opening streak to a record-breaking 19 consecutive films and Avengers: Infinity War is going to break the records further in April.

