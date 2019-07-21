Marvel Studios unveils Phase 4 of MCU: Marvel Studios has unveiled Phase 4 of MCU and it confirms the release date of Black Widow, Doctor Strange 2, Thor 4, Loki web series' release date among other exciting projects. Scroll down to read what all the MCU is scheduled to bring for its fans.

Marvel Studios unveils Phase 4 of MCU: The three-phase long Infinity saga, comprised of 23 films, ruled the hearts of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans for over 11 years. Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of the MCU’s most-celebrated superhero franchise and the fans were left discussing and predicting what’s going to happen next. Well, all the rumors and anticipation turned into ecstasy after Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige unveiled the slate of films and web series for the Phase 4 of MCU. He made the announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con panel.

While Phase 3 of the MCU bid adieu to Iron Man and Captain America, the announcement made by the Marvel Studios have raised the excitement over who will be joining its universe next. Some of the web series and films announced by the MCU were also expected but some did make us shout-out for the Marvel Studios. Not only this, the MCU has also announced the release date of these much-awaited projects.

Black Widow (May 1, 2020)

The MCU has finally announced the release date for Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. The film has already been in making for some time and will be first female-led film ever to kick-off the summer box office. It is directed by Cate Shortland and scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7WGECDIw3t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier web series (Fall 2020)

The new original series starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2020. While the Falcon will be new Captain America, Steve Rogers’ old buddy Bucky aka the Winter Soldier will join hands in Captain America: Civil War to fight supervillain Baron Zemo played by Daniel Bruhl.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, an original series with Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Daniel Brühl. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2020. pic.twitter.com/FmFMKWUrhO — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Eternals

Some new names have also been introduced to the MCU with Eternals. Slated to release on November 6, 2020, the Eternals feature Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. It is helmed by Chloé Zhao.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/k6ZgfX38VW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)

Slated to release on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature Simu Liu as Marvel’s first Asian man in the lead. The film will also feature Awkwafina and Tony Leung. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, with Simu Liu, Awkwafina and Tony Leung, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. In theaters February 12, 2021. pic.twitter.com/VXaqJ5uN6B — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

WandaVision

The series will stream exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. It will feature Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. The story will revolve around Wanda’s life after Avengers: Endgame and how she is coming over the death of Vision.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Apart from these, the MCU has also announced Loki web series starring Tom Hiddleston to stream exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ntb8g9SSwq — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch will hit the screens on May 7, 2021. It will be directed by Scott Derrickson.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS with Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Scott Derrickson returns as director. In theaters May 7, 2021. pic.twitter.com/HtF68htiB1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Then there are web-series What If, Hawkeye, scheduled to stream on Disney+ by Fall 2021.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ HAWKEYE with Jeremy Renner, an original series that will also introduce Kate Bishop. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Fall 2021. pic.twitter.com/qPH8M2TQSj — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ WHAT IF…?, the first animated series in the MCU, with Jeffrey Wright as the voice of The Watcher and many actors from across the MCU reprising their roles as voice talent. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Summer 2021. pic.twitter.com/el6etc3xZH — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021)

Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021. It will star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. The film will be helmed by Taika Waititi.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The MCU sent its fans into a frenzy after it announced Blade reboot. Cottonmouth has become Blade and Mahershala Ali, who played Cottonmouth in Luke Cage is all set to play Blade.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

