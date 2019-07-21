Marvel Studios unveils Phase 4 of MCU: The three-phase long Infinity saga, comprised of 23 films, ruled the hearts of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans for over 11 years. Avengers: Endgame marked the conclusion of the MCU’s most-celebrated superhero franchise and the fans were left discussing and predicting what’s going to happen next. Well, all the rumors and anticipation turned into ecstasy after Marvel Studios’ chief Kevin Feige unveiled the slate of films and web series for the Phase 4 of MCU. He made the announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con panel.
While Phase 3 of the MCU bid adieu to Iron Man and Captain America, the announcement made by the Marvel Studios have raised the excitement over who will be joining its universe next. Some of the web series and films announced by the MCU were also expected but some did make us shout-out for the Marvel Studios. Not only this, the MCU has also announced the release date of these much-awaited projects.
Black Widow (May 1, 2020)
The MCU has finally announced the release date for Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. The film has already been in making for some time and will be first female-led film ever to kick-off the summer box office. It is directed by Cate Shortland and scheduled to hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier web series (Fall 2020)
The new original series starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl will stream exclusively on Disney+ in Fall 2020. While the Falcon will be new Captain America, Steve Rogers’ old buddy Bucky aka the Winter Soldier will join hands in Captain America: Civil War to fight supervillain Baron Zemo played by Daniel Bruhl.
Eternals
Some new names have also been introduced to the MCU with Eternals. Slated to release on November 6, 2020, the Eternals feature Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. It is helmed by Chloé Zhao.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (February 12, 2021)
Slated to release on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will feature Simu Liu as Marvel’s first Asian man in the lead. The film will also feature Awkwafina and Tony Leung. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.
WandaVision
The series will stream exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. It will feature Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, and Teyonah Parris. The story will revolve around Wanda’s life after Avengers: Endgame and how she is coming over the death of Vision.
Apart from these, the MCU has also announced Loki web series starring Tom Hiddleston to stream exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021.
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch will hit the screens on May 7, 2021. It will be directed by Scott Derrickson.
Then there are web-series What If, Hawkeye, scheduled to stream on Disney+ by Fall 2021.
Thor: Love and Thunder (November 5, 2021)
Thor: Love and Thunder will release on November 5, 2021. It will star Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. The film will be helmed by Taika Waititi.
The MCU sent its fans into a frenzy after it announced Blade reboot. Cottonmouth has become Blade and Mahershala Ali, who played Cottonmouth in Luke Cage is all set to play Blade.