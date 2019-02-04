Marvel Studio just dropped a new teaser from Avengers: Endgame giving fans a quick look of what's going to take place in the movie after Thanos's snap. The teaser was shown at a Super Bowl show, where it was totally unexpected for the fans. Soon after the teaser made its way to several social media platforms, fans went into a frenzy and their reactions are unmissable.

After Thanos’s snap in the last part Avengers: Infinity War, where he succeeded in accomplishing his mission of destroying half the population of the universe, fans finally got a look on how the universe is going to look like as Marvel Studio dropped the new teaser from Avengers: Endgame. The teaser started with a glimpse of dusted and gone superheroes which included The wasp, Nick Fury, Spiderman, Doctor Strange, Black Panther and more. Then comes the part where Tony Stark and Nebula are seen working on the suit and ship which took all the attention of the audience.

In the previous Endgame official trailer, it was seen that Tony Stark was recording a message indicating everyone that it might be very difficult for him to survive. But the latest teaser has given fans good hopes on the upcoming events in the movie. It is said that Tony and Nebula are going to build Mark 1 Iron Man suit that too from scrap. Watching this, fans were reminded of the first Iron man movie in which Tony Stark was able to build his Iron man suit in a cave with a box of scrap where he was imprisoned by terrorists. Watch the new teaser from Avengers: Endgame here:

Teaser also included Captain America, Black Widow, Bruce Banner, Scarlet Witch, War machine, Ant-Man, Thor, Hawkeye, and Rocket Raccoon among others. Also most importantly Captain Marvel is debuting in the Avengers series through End Game.

While watching the Super Bowl show fans got a lovely surprise from the Marvel cinemas where in between they got to see the teaser. Fans went crazy after watching this 30 seconds teaser and reacted on Twitter. See below what the fans had to say about the teaser.

exactly me after watching avengers endgame pic.twitter.com/qMbZcb0MW8 — captain* (@iamgeekingout) February 4, 2019

From a cave to space…

The Journey has come full circle.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/yDqJKZAKFB — Marvelous Realm (@MarvelousRealm) February 4, 2019

Me, seconds into watching the super bowl, totally unprepared for that #AvengersEndgame clip pic.twitter.com/t1H3ReHYNK — peyton (@hvmanxcondition) February 4, 2019

This one frame has given me enough energy that I’ve decided that Tony is perfectly alive and well and he will be surviving all of Endgame. I’ve willed it so. #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/JONqHgCSGD — chris (@edens_halo) February 4, 2019

Thor walking out of the Batcave like 😀 #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/WDO4iteY2M — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) February 4, 2019

okay, my motivation for this year is here#AvengersEndgame

pic.twitter.com/IhTedsaWT3 — мarιan (@rogersendgame) February 4, 2019

