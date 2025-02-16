Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World Becomes A Box Office Hit Despite Poor Reviews; Here’s How

Marvel Studios' latest blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World, made a spectacular entrance at the box office, raking in an estimated $27.5 million on Saturday alone. This boosted its domestic four-day total to an impressive $100 million, making it the first movie of 2025 to achieve such a milestone.

Despite receiving a B- CinemaScore from audiences, the film managed to draw in 5.7 million viewers over the three-day period. The average ticket price was $15.17, with 51% of moviegoers attending screenings before 5 PM on Saturday. The film now holds the position of the fourth-biggest Presidents Day weekend opening in history. The top three positions remain occupied by Marvel films: Black Panther ($242M), Deadpool ($152M), and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ($120M).

Extensive Marketing and Promotions Drive Success

Disney made a strategic push to ensure Brave New World reached a wide audience, investing approximately $22 million in marketing across major television networks such as ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. The promotional campaign emphasized Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) new role as Captain America, military appreciation themes, and the introduction of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross.

Brand partnerships further boosted awareness. Tide launched a creative campaign centered on “collateral stains” caused by superhero battles, featuring an interactive experience in New York City. Other brands that collaborated on promotions included Microsoft Copilot ($693K), McDonald’s ($1.3M), American Family Insurance ($127K), and Barbasol ($9K). The film’s marketing campaign saw significant traction on YouTube, where promotional videos amassed over 115 million views.

Peloton joined the promotional effort by encouraging fans to “Train Like a Superhero” with themed workouts. GMC showcased the Hummer EV featured in the film, while Disneyland Paris hosted a stunning drone show inspired by Brave New World. Anthony Mackie himself took part in an Air Force HC-130J Combat King II parachute jump with the 58th Pararescuemen, further elevating the film’s presence.

Box Office Performance and Comparisons

Premium Large Formats (PLFs) and IMAX screenings contributed significantly to Brave New World‘s earnings. IMAX alone accounted for 10.4% of the revenue, generating $9.2 million by Sunday. In total, premium formats made up 37% of the film’s overall earnings. The highest-grossing theater was AMC Disney Springs in Orlando, bringing in over $172K.

Compared to previous Marvel films, Brave New World surpassed Captain America: Winter Soldier ($36.9M opening day) and Guardians of the Galaxy ($37.8M opening day). However, its B- CinemaScore places it among the lowest-rated MCU films, alongside Eternals (B) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (B). Despite the lukewarm audience score, the film is exceeding expectations due to limited competition in the superhero genre at the moment.

Audience Demographics and Reception

The film attracted a predominantly male audience (62%), with female viewers making up 38% of ticket sales. The largest demographic segment was the 25-34 age group (29%). The film also performed well across diverse racial groups, with 35% of viewers identifying as Caucasian, 26% as Latino/Hispanic, 23% as Black, and 10% as Asian.

Valentine’s Day helped boost ticket sales, with Brave New World accounting for 61% of total box office revenue on February 14.

Other Box Office Performances

Several other films made an impact over the weekend:

Paddington in Peru (Sony) secured second place with a strong $16 million four-day opening.

Dog Man (Universal) continued its successful run, reaching $69.5 million after three weeks.

Heart Eyes (Sony) climbed to $22.6 million in its second week, benefiting from a 20% increase in earnings over the previous weekend.

Ne Zha 2, a Chinese animated film, made its U.S. debut with an $8.3 million haul.

Mufasa (Disney) remained a strong performer in its ninth week, bringing its total earnings to $241.8 million.

Final Thoughts

Despite receiving mixed reviews, Captain America: Brave New World has proven that the Marvel Cinematic Universe still commands a loyal audience. With a production budget of $180 million, the film needs to surpass $425 million worldwide to break even. So far, it is on a solid trajectory to reach profitability. While some critics argue that superhero fatigue is setting in, Brave New World’s robust box office performance suggests that audiences still have a strong appetite for Marvel’s signature blockbuster storytelling.