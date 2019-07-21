Marvel Studios has announced that the Falcon and the Winter Soldier is going to release in the year 2020. The announcement was made in the Comic-con 2019 held in san diago.

Marvel Studios made some announcement on Disney+ originals Falcon and Winter Soldier. The series will release in Autumn break of the year 2020. The announcement is made in the recent concluded Comic-Con 2019, which was in San Diago. Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige also shares the information regarding the actors which is going to be in the series. Famous Hollywood TV stars, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Daniel Brühl will play the role of Sam Wilson / Falcon, Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, and Helmut Zemo. Anthony Mckie, who was last seen with the Captain America shield in the Avengers Endgame impressed the audience by his performance.

The logo of the movie was released in the Comic-Con 2019, and in the logo, they also added a part of famous Marvel’s shield which is visible in the middle.

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan were seen taking the Hall in Comic-Con 2019 to announce the arrival of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Daniel Brüh is going to accompany them in the series. There is no official verdict on whether Emily Vancamp, who is expected to join them to play her role as “Sharon Carter.”

As per some reports, the director of the famous series “Fifty Dead Men Walking” Kari Skogland is expected to direct this series with Malcolm Spellman as the head writer who was the producer of the series “Empire.” As per some leaks, Kevin Fiege will produce this series.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is the fourth live-action Marvel series. Disney+ also confirms the other two series, which is going to be Wandavision and Loki. In the series, we will witness some of the biggest stars of Hollywood industry like Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The series will also see the return of Tom Hiddleston. WandaVision and Loki are expected to release either in 2020 or 2021.

The premiere of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to be in 2020 on Disney+. There is no official announcement on the release date of the series in India.

