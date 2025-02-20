Marvel’s New Spider-Man Suit Reveal Better Than MCU’s No Way Home? Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Set To Release In July 2026

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has featured some incredible Spider-Man suits, but its next big reveal needs to be even better. While Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced a stunning new suit for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, it only appeared briefly in the final scene.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has featured some incredible Spider-Man suits, but its next big reveal needs to be even better. While Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced a stunning new suit for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, it only appeared briefly in the final scene. Now, with Spider-Man 4 on the horizon, Marvel Studios has the perfect opportunity to showcase a new suit more effectively.

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has had more suits than any other live-action version of the character. This is common in the MCU, where superheroes typically get new costumes in almost every project. While the No Way Home suit will likely play a major role in Spider-Man 4, it’s almost certain that by the end of the movie, Peter will don yet another new suit.

No Way Home’s Suit Reveal Was Exciting but Limited

Throughout the MCU, Peter Parker has worn advanced Spider-Man suits developed with Stark Industries technology. While these suits looked impressive and came with high-tech gadgets, they also tied Peter too closely to Iron Man. Many fans felt that this connection overshadowed Peter’s independence as a hero.

That is why the final suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home was such a big moment. With Peter now living alone in a small apartment and disconnected from Stark technology, he had to create his own Spider-Man suit. The result was a classic red-and-blue design with a larger spider emblem, giving the costume a more traditional and simplistic look.

However, the suit was only shown in the film’s final scene as Peter swung through a snowy New York City. While the reveal was beautifully shot, it didn’t allow fans to see the suit in an action-packed sequence. This limited screen time left audiences eager for more.

Marvel’s Animated Series Perfected the Classic Suit Reveal

Although Tom Holland hasn’t returned as Spider-Man this year, Marvel Studios has still found success with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The animated series follows Peter Parker’s journey to becoming the hero fans know and love, featuring Hudson Thames as the voice of Spider-Man.

Over the course of the show’s first season, Peter experimented with different suits, including a white Future Foundation-inspired costume. However, in episode nine, he finally donned the classic red-and-blue Spider-Man suit. The reveal was handled brilliantly, marking a turning point in Peter’s independence. Instead of relying on Norman Osborn for his superhero suits, he turned to Harry Osborn for help.

Unlike No Way Home, which only showed the new suit in a brief scene, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man debuted the costume in an action sequence. Peter was seen saving Nico Minoru from an oncoming car, giving fans a thrilling first look at the suit in action. This approach made for a more satisfying reveal than No Way Home.

Spider-Man 4 Can Outdo Both No Way Home and the Animated Series

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will officially return in Spider-Man 4, set to release in July 2026, just a few months after Avengers: Doomsday. Given how MCU heroes frequently change suits, it’s unlikely that the No Way Home costume will be Peter’s main outfit in the upcoming film. Instead, fans will likely see him wearing that suit in Avengers: Doomsday, where he could battle Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom before receiving an upgraded costume in Spider-Man 4.

One strong possibility is that Spider-Man 4 will introduce the iconic black symbiote suit. A piece of Venom left behind in the MCU after Venom: Let There Be Carnage, could bond with Peter Parker. The symbiote suit would enhance his power and aggression, creating a darker, more emotional storyline.

Regardless of the direction Marvel takes, one thing is certain: Spider-Man 4 must reveal Peter’s next suit in a major action sequence. Whether it’s the black symbiote suit or another new design, fans deserve a reveal that tops anything the franchise has done before.