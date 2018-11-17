Chris Hemsworth Instagram photos: After completing the shoot for the much-awaited film produced by Netflix, the Australian celebrity moves to Mumbai for another project lined up. Chris Hemsworth leaves Ahmadabad in style with his fans escorting him till his car.

Chris Hemsworth Instagram photos: Chris Hemsworth aka Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe is travelling from Ahmadabad to Mumbai to shoot for his next project. The Aussie actor has bonded well with many Indian actors in a small span of time. Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda are playing gangsters in the film titled as Dhaka. Both the actors have bonded well over fitness thier discipline. Chris Hemsworth is not shying away from the fact that he is in India for the shoot with new explorations and admiration shown by Indian fans.

After completing the shoot for Dhaka, Chris is heading to the city of dreams for some next projects. The actor landed in Mumbai on Sunday morning and has been residing in the nearest hotel at the shoot location. According to media reports, the team’s stay in Byculla schedule will be at a sea-facing hotel in Nariman point. The second hotel is yet to be revealed. The actor was spotted at the Ahmadabad airport, in which he was seen dressed in casuals wearing a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans.

Chris Hemsworth fans are dying to see their man but now we know where he is heading. Brace yourself Mumbaikars, the security is expected to be at a high rate for his team.

The handsome actor has shared a few glimpses of his journey on social media. He has captured a video of his fans while boarding the car to the airport which underlines his unique fandom in India. He also shared stories on social media about being stuck in the Mumbai traffic.



Dhaka film is a collaboration of Avengers: Infinity War director Joe Russo and Chris Hemsworth. The movie also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda in important roles.

The Netflix film is being directed by debut Sam Hargrave with co-writers Joe-Anthony Russo making a lethal combination for the creative space.

