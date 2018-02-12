Sweden-Iranian actor and dancer Maryam Zakaria is known for her hot and sexy jhatkas and matkas in the Indian film industry. Before making her entry into the film industry, Maryam established the first-ever Bollywood dance school in Sweden. In 2009, the diva flew down to India to fulfil her Bollywood dreams and began working as a model for several brands. Soon, Tamil director Sundar C. identified Maryam from a YouTube dance video and decided to sign her to perform an item number in his film Nagaram.
Post her hit item song, ‘Diyalo Dayala’, the Iranian beauty grabbed lead roles in Telugu films like Madatha Kaja and Arjuna. In 2012, super hot Maryam Zakaria got her first ever Bollywood debut in the film Agent Vinod, in which she performed mujra with none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. After the success of the film, Maryam was casted opposite Aftab Shivdasani in A rated film Grand Masti, which later went on to enter the Rs. 100 crore club at the Box office. Recently, the diva also performed a hot and sizzling item number in Comedy king Kapil Sharma starrer film Firangi.
Apart from her hits and misses in the Bollywood industry, Maryam Zakaria keeps her passion for dancing alive by sharing her steamy dance moves with her fans on her YouTube channel. Recently, the diva also shared a super hot and sexy dance number with choreographer Cornell where the duo could be seen performing Bachata.
Check out 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Maryam Zakaria:
