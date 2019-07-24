Masaan clocks 4 years: Massan is not just a film it is an emotion that oozes out on the silver screens and made people to think the circle of life and death. Masaan helmed by  Neeraj Ghaywan, brought the luck for the actors who worked in the movie and with there realistic acting they acquired millions of hearts and not only hearts but also bagged 2 awards in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes. 

The film was known as Fly Away Solo, which means neither the casted actors nor the director Neeraj Ghaywan were so renowned but with the simple and eye-opener film, it managed to attract audience hence led to a big box office hit. and with this, its proved that simple and powerful scripts can do wonders on the big screens. The film reflects the harsh truth of life and death with twist and turns which can take a person to a path he never imagined of it. 

Also Read: Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut encouraged writer of the film Kanika Dhillon to act in the movie

However, on Wednesday the actors reminisced the time and penned down a heartfelt note which states that:  He use to sit here and quietly watched the bodies getting burnt and turning into the same color of ash, that moment taught him the most important lesson in life, and at that point of time his work is to put life into his film character as Deepak and wants to do justice with it and what eventually happened was the other way around.

For days before we started filming Masaan, I’d sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other… dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin… All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around. Four years back, I got to ask you all a question… “अब तो हम friend हो गए, हैं ना?” …Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here’s to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it everyday of my life. Thank You. #4yearsofMasaan 🤗🎈

Whereas, actress Shweta Tripathi also shared a throwback picture from the sets of Masaan: 

While ace actress Richa Chadha wrote: hearing her name at Cannes and walking the red carpets along with legends like Marion Cotillard was a special moment for her. 

Masaan has given me a lifetime of memories. As I write this, I can't help but get choked up. Images flash before me – of desolate, dusty Ganga ghats, of steel tiffin boxes wrapped in plastic bags, of small town dreams, a floral plastic tablecloth. And then of crazy, drunken parties in France, of carrying heels in your hands because your feet ache from dancing, of a standing ovation that made adults sob like babies, of group huddles, of walking the red carpet at Cannes while hearing your name announced alongside legends like Marion Cotillard, of a hug from Naseer saab, of people's glimmering eyes as they search for words, of silence after the end credits, of my parents' beaming faces as they saw a hobby turn into a career, of red balloons and a small gift box wrapped in purple paper. Masaan is immortalised by the people that were in it – behind and in front of the camera. And now by you, the audience that saw it and became a part of that world. It shall now forever inhabit our collective imagination, in tiny, undetectable ways. Devi will always be alive, long after Richa is gone. Tricky thing to come to terms with. #4YearsOfMasaan #Masaan #Devi #Ghatsofganga #cannes #journeyofalifetime #memoriesforlife #cannes

No doubt the film gave the kick start to Vicky’s career in Bollywood, and soon he became the talk of the town and got big-budget films in his kitty like Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Love Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and with these films he carved his own space in the film industry and hence proved his mettle in Bollywood.  

Whereas Shweta Tripathi as the leading lady in the film got the new life to her career, currently the beautiful lass is working in a web series named Laakhon Mein Ek ( Season 2), while Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjab to be seen in the films like Panga and Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti.

 

