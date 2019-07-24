Masaan clocks 4 years: The film Masaan is known as Fly Away Solo which bagged 2 awards at Cannes, had recently completed its 4 years. The co-stars of the film recently shared a heartfelt note and shared their experience while working in the film.

Masaan clocks 4 years: Massan is not just a film it is an emotion that oozes out on the silver screens and made people to think the circle of life and death. Masaan helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, brought the luck for the actors who worked in the movie and with there realistic acting they acquired millions of hearts and not only hearts but also bagged 2 awards in the Un Certain Regard category at Cannes.

The film was known as Fly Away Solo, which means neither the casted actors nor the director Neeraj Ghaywan were so renowned but with the simple and eye-opener film, it managed to attract audience hence led to a big box office hit. and with this, its proved that simple and powerful scripts can do wonders on the big screens. The film reflects the harsh truth of life and death with twist and turns which can take a person to a path he never imagined of it.

However, on Wednesday the actors reminisced the time and penned down a heartfelt note which states that: He use to sit here and quietly watched the bodies getting burnt and turning into the same color of ash, that moment taught him the most important lesson in life, and at that point of time his work is to put life into his film character as Deepak and wants to do justice with it and what eventually happened was the other way around.

Whereas, actress Shweta Tripathi also shared a throwback picture from the sets of Masaan:

While ace actress Richa Chadha wrote: hearing her name at Cannes and walking the red carpets along with legends like Marion Cotillard was a special moment for her.

No doubt the film gave the kick start to Vicky’s career in Bollywood, and soon he became the talk of the town and got big-budget films in his kitty like Zubaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Love Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories, Sanju, Manmarziyaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and with these films he carved his own space in the film industry and hence proved his mettle in Bollywood.

Whereas Shweta Tripathi as the leading lady in the film got the new life to her career, currently the beautiful lass is working in a web series named Laakhon Mein Ek ( Season 2), while Richa Chadha aka Bholi Punjab to be seen in the films like Panga and Section 375: Marzi Ya Jabardasti.

