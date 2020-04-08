Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's song Masakali 2.0 has just released and is creating a buzz on the Internet. Watch here—

Masakali 2.0: After teasing the fans with the teaser of the song Masakali 2.0, finally, the makers released the full song which has set the screens ablaze. After showcasing their romantic side in Milap Zaveri’s Marjaavaan, Bollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to make a buzz with their new song Masakali 2.0, which is the recreated version of song Masakali from the film Delhi 6.

This won’t be wrong to say that both Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have tried their best to come up with the new track. The song starts when both Sidharth and Tara enter someone else’s hotel room and are seen having fun first in bathrobes and bathtubs and they are also seen setting the temperatures high in a cocktail mode where Tara Sutaria looks flamboyant dressed in a backless gown and both of them are seen enjoying their dreamy moment.

Finally, the song ends where the owners of the room come and catches them in bed. The song is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi by adding some new lyrics to the song.

Watch Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria’s Masakali 2.0 here—

Talking about the original track, the song Masakali featured Bollywood actors Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan from the film Delhi 6. It was sung by Mohit Chauhan and was composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Prasoon Joshi. On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in the biographical action film Shershaah with Kiara Advani, Jaaved Jaffrey, and Shah Rukh Khan.

