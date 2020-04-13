Masakali 2.0: Actor Sidharth Malhotra reacts to the controversy, says when the work is not developed to the utmost satisfaction level, it is annoying, totally agree with the viewers. The song features Malhotra and Tara Sutaria recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Masakali 2.0: A remixed version of AR Rehman song Masakali, is facing backlash across the nation. Masakali 2.0 song recreated by Tanishk Bagchi featuring actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, while the song has been sung by singer Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon. Currently, the song is getting severe criticism from left right and center on social media. Even Delhi- 6 team composer A.R.Rahman, director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, singer Mohit Chauhan, and lyricist Prasoon Joshi expressed counterblast on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in conversation with Rajeev Masand, Sidharth reacted to the controversy and said, that yes! He is keeping up the track with all reactions getting on the song, Tara and he is part of the song, and it’s not the first time, earlier also on Marjaavan’s promotional song it happened the same.

It’s easy to put blame but as a part of the team, it comes to everyone. Earlier also he worked in Kaala Chashma or Chull songs, and they were also recreated which went very well, so there is no point to speak about whether he endorse it or not whether good or bad, the actor added.

Watch Masakali 2.0 song:

Rajeev further asked him about the core reason for the outrage, Sidharth replied, from actor’s perspective he always figures out the reason for any failure project, if any director is developing a remake film the work to be done not till the utmost satisfaction level. If not, then comes out product can be annoying, so in that case, it’s completely valid. It doesn’t mean audience are not excited to accept new creations but new melodies are not created, so as the viewer and a listener he understands.

Nothing beats the original track, plus we have a bias as we feature in it. 😃#Masakali2https://t.co/2t0MT0JijR — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 10, 2020

All songs written for #Delhi6 including #Masakali close to heart,sad to see when original creation of @arrahman @prasoonjoshi_ &singer @_MohitChauhan insensitively utilised. Upto the conscience of @Tseries. Hopefully the fans will stand for originality. @RakeyshOmMehra — Prasoon Joshi (@prasoonjoshi_) April 8, 2020

