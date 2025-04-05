Massive Crackdown In Empuraan Producer’s Premise, ED Seizes 1.5 Crore Cash

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts a massive raid at Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan‘s premises and has seized Rs 1.5 crore cash.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered Rs 1.5 crore following a multi-state search conducted on April 4 in Tamil Nadu and Kerela in a FEMA case involving Gokulam Gopalan and his company Sree Gopalan Chit and Finance Co Ltd: ED

