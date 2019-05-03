Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy film marks as the 151st project of Chiranjeevi as an actor. It is reported to be a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages and would be clashing with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Sahoo at the box office.

The megastar Chiranjeevi’s 151st film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has been in making for more than a year. Helmed on a budget of more than Rs 300 crore, the historical warfare flick which was in its final stages of the shooting had a specially erected set in Kolapet which resembles a huge kingdom got burned during a massive fire at Chiranjeevi’s farmhouse. The set worth Rs 2 crore got burned down to ashes and cost the makers a loss of Rs 2 crore. Since it was not a working day for the unit of the film, there were no casualties on the set.

According to the Gandipet police, the mishap was due to an electric shot circuit which led to the fire earlier this morning. Fire engines and ambulance were rushed to the spot to control the fire. According to the crew the shooting went till late on Thursday evening and was planned to resume on Friday afternoon.

The movie has been bankrolled under Konidela Productions, the music has been composed by Amit Trivedi and Sye Raa tells the story of a rebellion leader from Rayalaseema who fights against the British. The movie is reportedly a trilingual film which will be released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. The movie is based on the life of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and is made on a lavish budget of Rs 200 crore.

The movie features Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Kichcha Sudeepa, Jagapati Babu and Nassar in pivotal roles. As per the latest reports, the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will clash with Baahubali fame Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho at the box office this year.

