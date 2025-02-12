Massive Outage Disrupts Disney+ Hotstar Services In India – What’s Going On?

Disney+ Hotstar, one of India’s leading streaming platforms, has been hit by a significant service outage, leaving thousands of users unable to access their accounts or stream content. The disruption, which began around 12:35 PM IST today, has primarily affected web and smart TV users across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

During the outage, affected users have encountered an error message stating, “Something went wrong, we are having trouble playing this video right now.” The platform has provided options for users to retry activation or seek support, but the issue persists. Frustrated subscribers have flooded social media with complaints about the unexpected disruption.

hotstar down kya pic.twitter.com/P4lPwlTDNa
— Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) February 12, 2025

Downdetector Confirms Widespread Impact

The renowned outage-tracking website Downdetector has verified the large-scale disruption, noting a sharp surge in complaints related to Disney+ Hotstar. According to the data, over 98% of the reports are linked to video streaming failures, indicating a severe technical glitch affecting the platform.

Interestingly, while web and smart TV users struggle with the outage, the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app remains functional. This partial disruption has only added to user confusion, as the platform remains accessible on some devices while being completely inaccessible on others.

As of now, Disney+ Hotstar has not issued an official statement regarding the cause of the outage or provided an estimated time for resolution. Users are eagerly awaiting updates as the streaming giant works to restore services.

