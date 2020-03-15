Master Audio Launch: Thalapathy Vijay's grand entry in the audio launch of his 64th film. Thalapathy's fans can't keep calm as after Bigil the actor has touched the hearts of the Tamil audience.

Master Audio Launch: After a megahit, Bigil Thalapathy Vijay is all set to win the hearts of the audience by his spectacular performance in Thalapathy 64. The film has made the headlines before the release of Bgil but the fans just can’t wait for Thalapathy 64. Especially after the release of Bigil because it was a big film for all South Indians, the film was not just succeeded in Tamil but also earned well worldwide.

After the release of Bigil the fans go crazy for his next venture. Thalapathy 64 has been shooted in a different part of the country as well as outside the country. The film has many popular actors and has been one and half year-long project. Recently the audio launch of the film happened which depicts grandness of the film Thalapathy 64. It is a dream project for Vijay, a number of times he talked about his film Thalapathy 64 in front of the media as well.

The film also faces legal allegations in the beginning but now all routes seem to be clear. Well, talking about the audio launch Vijay marked a grand entry in black. He was looking stunning and astonishing that his fans and the audience can’t take off their eyes from him.

The film is going to release soon and the fans are already excited about this big release. Fans have also started the trends on twitter for their favourite Thalapathy 64. Now they all are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. For more such updates on the film stay tuned.

