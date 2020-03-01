Master Chef India 6: Food is love and when it makes you win, then you love it more, passion for food made Abinas' Nayak wins the Master Chef India 6 trophy, with that he scripted historic win.

Master Chef India 6: Indias most loved cooking show, Master Chef India is running its season 6, and today Indian viewers after a long wait got their season 6 winner, Abinas Nayak, while, Oindrila Bala was the runner up. A tech analyst by profession, Abinas scripted the historic win with his star dish!

A 27-year-old lad, Abinas bagged the coveted trophy and a Rs 25 lakh cash cheque. In the grand finale, judges gave a cooking challenge based on their childhood memories, Abinas just like other contestants had put out his heart and soul into the dish. However, one has to win so it was Abinas’ day. Akanksha Khatri, Oindrila Bala, and Smrutisree Singh were also in the finale battle fray.

Currently, social media is flooded with warm wishes for Abinas as his passion for food made him won the show. A user wrote: Congratulations wanted Akanksha to win but happy for you. Another user wrote: Best wishes to both the finalist, Akanksha and Abinas of Master Chef.

Congratulations Abinas!! You saved us from seeing Oindrilla winning…Thank you so much!! wanted Akanksha to win but anyways happy for you Abinas #MasterChefIndia pic.twitter.com/IbOWNItPsW — Fat Spiderman (@SportssGeek) February 29, 2020

Best wishes to both the finalist of #masterchefIndia Chef @AAbimilano & chef @Oindrilabala. After a long journey, tonight India will get its MasterChef. pic.twitter.com/pSP6ZpKlbB — Shiva Chandel (@ShivaChandelMzp) February 29, 2020

#AbinasNayak very well deserved.

Congratulations to you on being the new #MasterChefIndia 🎉 — 😍Teddy Bear🐻 (@Hellyfan_Khushi) March 1, 2020

The show started just before 2 months and today it came to a sweet yet emotional note, top chef Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia, and Ranveer Brar were the 3 bench judges who time and now shared their cooking secrets with the contestants. Meanwhile, in earlier seasons, Pankaj Bhadouria, Shipra Khanna, Ripudaman Handa, Nikita Gandhi, and Kirti Bhoutika had lifted the Masterchef India winners trophy.

