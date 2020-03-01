MasterChef India 6 winner name leaked: Abinas Nayak would be the winner of MasterChef season 6, trends on social media hours ahead of the grand finale.

Hours ahead of the Master Cheif India grand finale season 6, the name of winner was leaked on social media. Reports said finalist Abinas Nayak would emerge as the winner of MasterChef India 6. He would be taking home Rs 25 lakh cash and a glittering trophy tonight after MasterChef India 6 judges and top chefs Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar would annouce his name.

Along with Abinas Nayak, Akanksha Khatri, Oindrila Bala and Smrutisree Singh were in the fray of finale.

The 27-year-old Odisha lad, Abinas Nayak, is a tech analyst by profession, a cook by passion. Although, all the finalists would manage to impress the judges and contest is going to be an enthralling battle, Nayak would clinch the trophy whipping up the best dishe.

The chefs would test contestants’ knowledge of ingredients, taste, and presentation skills.

The show MasterChef India season 6 started 2 months back and would end tonight. Notably, the season 6 came after a gap of 3 years.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna returned to the show, while internationally acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar shared their expret tips and judged the 15 contestants show.

Masterchef India is a show based on the format of MasterChef Australia, and was launched for the first time in 2010.

Before Nayak, Pankaj Bhadouria, Shipra Khanna, Ripudaman Handa, Nikita Gandhi and Kirti Bhoutika have become the Masterchef India winners.

In the first season, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was the face of kitchen reality show.

