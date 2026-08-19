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Home > Entertainment News > MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’

MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’

MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria has shared another update from her breast cancer journey, reflecting on recovery, resilience and the importance of regular health check-ups.

Pankaj Bhadouria (Photo:X)
Pankaj Bhadouria (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 21:59 IST

For Pankaj Bhadouria, the past few months have brought a reality far removed from the warmth of the kitchen and the world of food television. The first winner of MasterChef India has been documenting her breast cancer journey with her followers, offering glimpses of both the physical and emotional challenges of treatment. In her latest social media post, Bhadouria shared a smiling photograph and wrote, “Cancer tested my body, but it couldn’t break my spirit. Now, I live with purpose.”

Reflecting on the diagnosis, she added, “Cancer became a chapter in my story, but it will never be the whole story.” She said the experience had changed her perspective and encouraged her to approach life with greater gratitude, courage and joy. Her latest message also carried a specific appeal to women: “Please don’t postpone your regular health check-ups.” She added that early detection can make a significant difference.

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Pankaj Bhadouria’s Breast Cancer Treatment

Bhadouria first revealed her diagnosis on May 28, sharing a photograph from the hospital and asking her followers for their prayers and support.  She underwent breast cancer surgery on May 29. Although she initially received reassuring news following the procedure, a detailed post-surgery biopsy subsequently detected a 2mm invasive HER2-positive component. That finding changed her treatment plan. Bhadouria said her doctors advised 12 sessions of chemotherapy and one year of targeted therapy.

She has also spoken candidly about the fear surrounding chemotherapy and some of its physical effects, including hair loss. In a recent update, she described the experience as emotionally difficult but continued to approach it one day at a time.

From MasterChef Winner To A Voice For Cancer Awareness

Bhadouria rose to national recognition after winning the inaugural season of MasterChef India in 2010. Before entering the culinary world, she had worked as a teacher before making the career-changing decision to participate in the reality cooking competition.

Since her diagnosis, her public updates have increasingly centred on awareness alongside her own recovery. Her latest message is less about the illness defining her and more about reclaiming the life beyond it, with a reminder that health checks are easy to postpone, but potentially important to prioritise.

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MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’
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MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’

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MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’
MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’
MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’
MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Emotional Breast Cancer Update, Urges Women Not To ‘Postpone Health Check-Ups’

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