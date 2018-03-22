Hrithik Roshan expresses his fear of giving mathematician exams while he was in school. The actor is currently busy with the upcoming movie Super 30 which will hit the floors on January 25, 2019. Roshan will be playing the role of Anand Kumar, the Indian mathematician and a columnist for various national and international mathematical magazines and journals.

Bang Bang actor Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to express how he used to fear Maths as a student after knowing the positive response from class 12 mathematics exams held on Wednesday. The actor, who is busy shooting for the upcoming movie Super 30, tweeted: “I hear that today’s maths paper in the cbse12th exam was easier than earlier years. Three cheers to the board for this. Maths was probably the most feared subject from my student life! Ironically currently I am having a fun time playing a maths teacher.”

Earlier this month, the Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai actor took to Twitter to wish good luck to the students appearing for CBSE examination. He wrote, “Good luck to all students appearing for d CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that d board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I can’t forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm n don’t sacrifice sleep! Sending u POWER!”

Good luck to all students appearing for d CBSE exams today! So nice to hear that d board is allowing students with special needs to use laptops this year. Playing a teacher I cant forget how nervous I used to get as a student. Stay calm n don’t sacrifice sleep! Sending u POWER! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 5, 2018

I hear that today’s maths paper in cbse 12th exam was easier than earlier years. Three cheers to the board for this. Maths was probably the most feared subject from my student life! Ironically currently I am having a fun time playing a maths teacher. https://t.co/oMT7kYZjSo — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 21, 2018

Hrithik will be seen playing the role of a mathematician who trains underprivileged students for IIT entrance exams. Roshan who will be playing Anand Kumar in the upcoming movie Super 30 shared his official look at the film. The movie will hit the theatres on January 25, 2019.

Indian mathematician and a columnist for various national and international mathematical journals and magazines too shared the image of the actor with warm wishes. He wrote, “There is a popular saying: “A thousand-mile journey begins with the first step.” But I often tell my students that it is important to take the first step right before embarking on a thousand-mile journey. Really, the way Super 30 film Director Vikas Bahl has Today started the shooting of the film in Varanasi, it is worth appreciating. Barely a few moments ago when Bahl sent me the snap of the first look of Hrithik Roshan before the start of shooting, I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there.”

Poster by a fan of @iHrithik . pic.twitter.com/tHDwqt40Ny — Anand – Super 30 (@Anand_Super_30) February 7, 2018

