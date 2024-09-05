Matthew Perry’s Death: Ketamine Queen Jasvin Sangha’s Attorney Makes SHOCKING New Claims

For those unfamiliar, Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry's live-in assistant, was also arrested along with Sangha. Iwamasa disclosed last month that Perry had taken several doses of ketamine on the day he died.

An attorney representing Jasvin Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has stated that she had no involvement in Matthew Perry’s death from a drug overdose last year. This statement was made as the court scheduled Sangha’s trial for March 4, 2025.

During an interview on the Today show on September 3, Sangha’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, dismissed any speculation of a link between her and Perry, saying, “There’s no mystery; she isn’t connected to Matthew Perry at all.” Geragos further defended his client, emphasizing that she’s being misrepresented. He added, “People like to make her out to be something she’s not, but there’s another side to this story, and it will be told at her trial.”

Sangha faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine, maintaining drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and ketamine, and five counts of distributing ketamine. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges following her arrest last month.

For those unfamiliar, Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Pacific Palisades home on October 28, 2023. Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s live-in assistant, was also arrested along with Sangha. Iwamasa disclosed last month that Perry had taken several doses of ketamine on the day he died.

Other individuals charged in connection with Perry’s death include Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Dr. Mark Chavez, and drug dealer Eric Fleming. While Iwamasa, Chavez, and Fleming pleaded guilty, Plasencia, like Sangha, maintained his innocence and will face trial alongside her. If convicted, Sangha could face a life sentence.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada remarked, “These defendants prioritized profiting from Mr. Perry over his well-being.” Prosecutors are committed to seeking justice in this high-profile case, aiming to send a strong message to drug dealers endangering lives.

