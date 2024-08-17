Matthew Perry’s Last Words Before Fatal Ketamine Dose Uncovered In Court Documents

Matthew Perry reportedly asked his longtime assistant to administer ketamine three times on the day he died, with his final words reflecting his dependence on the drug.

Court documents obtained by NBC News on Thursday reveal that Perry requested his longtime assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to “shoot me up with a big one” — referring to another dose of the dissociative anesthetic — shortly before he was discovered face down and unresponsive in his hot tub on October 28, 2023.

This information emerged after Iwamasa, 59, and four others were charged in connection with Perry’s death on Thursday afternoon.

According to the documents, Perry, who passed away at age 54, asked his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, to administer his first dose of ketamine at 8:30 a.m. on October 28. He received a second dose around four hours later while watching a movie at his $5.2 million mansion in Los Angeles.

Perry then requested a third dose and asked Iwamasa to prepare his jacuzzi. After complying with Perry’s requests, Iwamasa left the house to run errands. Upon his return, he found Perry deceased.

The beloved “Friends” star had previously spoken about using ketamine to manage his depression, but in the month before his death, he had begun abusing the drug.

Iwamasa’s plea deal reveals that he had been administering ketamine — a drug medically used for anesthesia to help patients detach from their pain — to Perry for about a month.

Prosecutors allege that Dr. Salvador Plasencia, 42, taught Kenneth Iwamasa how to administer ketamine after meeting Matthew Perry around late September 2023. Plasencia reportedly supplied Perry with liquid ketamine and lozenges.

Although Perry was receiving routine ketamine treatment from a doctor (with his last official dose administered two weeks before his death), he instructed his assistant to continue purchasing the drug from Plasencia and later from a man named Erik Fleming, both of whom have been charged.

Additionally, Plasencia allegedly conspired with Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, to supply more ketamine to Perry, aiming to profit from the arrangement.

