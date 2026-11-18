All India Imam Association (AIAA) president Maulana Sajid Rashidi has criticised veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar over his recent remarks on Lord Ram, asking him to change his name to ‘Ram Pal’ and questioning his identity as an atheist. Rashidi also accused Akhtar of making statements to serve commercial interests in the film industry.

The controversy follows Akhtar’s comments that Lord Ram represents morality and a way of life, irrespective of a person’s religion. His remarks came amid discussions around Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana: Part One and the response to the film.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Rashidi questioned how Akhtar, who has publicly identified himself as an atheist, could express such admiration for Lord Ram.

#WATCH | Delhi: On lyricist Javed Akhtar’s statement, All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi says, “Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion… Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80% of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour… You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you. The entire family is involved in the film industry; some are producers, some are writers, and some are lyricists. If they don’t praise each other’s work, how will their business thrive? That is the crux of the matter… I am a Muslim; I am proud of that—and I am living a decent life. But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps—trying to straddle two boats at once. I don’t think that is right… People like these—they are the kind who would trade away their very integrity…” — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026







“Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs?” Rashidi said.

He then suggested that the lyricist change his name. “So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting,” he remarked.

Rashidi added that Akhtar was trying to please various segments of the society without taking a clear stand on any issue. The involvement of the family members of Akhtar in the film industry was another point raised by Rashidi, who argued that each of them helped one another for financial gains. This is what Rashidi alleged. There was no evidence presented to show that Akhtar’s statements were based on financial gains.

What Did Javed Akhtar Say About Lord Ram?

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: “…Ram is not just about a person; Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics, certain morality…Ram is in the blood of every Indian, whatever religion they follow. He is a way of life…,” says lyricist Javed Akhtar while speaking on the lines ‘Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske Mann main hai’ from ‘Pal Pal Hai Bhaari’ from Swades, a song penned by him. — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026







Akhtar was recently discussing the significance of Lord Ram when referring to the song ‘Pal Pal Hai Bhaari’ from Ashutosh Gowariker’s movie Swades released in 2004. The song has a line that goes, “Mann se Ravan jo nikale, Ram uske mann mein hai.”

Clarifying his thoughts on this, Akhtar said that Lord Ram was more than a god and the thought symbolized morality and a way of life.

“Ram is not just the matter of one person. Ram is an idea. Ram is a morality. Ram is a way of living. Ram is certain aesthetics. Certain morality,” Akhtar said.

In addition to that, he also commented that the principles of Ram could appeal to every Indian irrespective of their religion.

“Ram, every man in India has him in his blood, regardless of his religion. That is a truly beautiful thing,” Akhtar added.

According to the lyricist, he did not see the movie ‘Ramayana’ by Namit Malhotra. His daughter Zoya Akhtar who is also a filmmaker saw the movie and appreciated it.

Why Are Javed Akhtar’s Remarks Being Discussed Amid The Ramayana Controversy?

This particular exchange took place against the backdrop of increasing chatter about Ramayana: Part One which features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey. Akhtar had expressed his opinion on the subject based on his perception about Lord Ram and the values that Lord Ram represents. However, his allusion to Swades was another angle to his previous contribution as a songwriter.

Rashidi’s response has now added another dimension to the debate. Akhtar’s response to Rashidi’s latest remarks has not been reported so far.

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