South actress Keerthy Suresh is being praised by critics, audience and even by her own colleagues from the south film industry, for pulling off the role of yesteryear actress Savitri in the film 'Mahanati'. Keerthy Suresh in an exclusive interview with NewsX's Latha Srinivasan shared more about how did she feel after the success of her film and on other issues.

I feel elated - I have the sensation of happy butterflies in my tummy, can hear birds singing and I'm literally above cloud nine, says Keerthy Suresh in an exclusive chat with NewsX

South actress Keerthy Suresh is being praised by critics, audience and even by her own colleagues from the south film industry, for pulling off the role of yesteryear actress Savitri in the film ‘Mahanati’ (Telugu) / ‘Nadigaiyar Thilagam’ (Tamil). Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is a superhit and Keerthy Suresh is being hailed as the numero uno now in south cinema. In this biopic on yesteryear actress Savitri, Keerthy essays the titular role and has shown that she is not just beautiful, but uber-talented too. In this exclusive chat, she talks about the film, the challenges and more.

NewsX: With the movie being a hit and you are being praised for your performance, how do you feel?

Keerthy Suresh: I feel elated – I have the sensation of happy butterflies in my tummy, can hear birds singing and I’m literally above cloud nine! (Laughs)

NewsX: When you signed the film, did you think you could pull off the role of Savitri?

Keerthy Suresh: I really didn’t think I could till I had a conversation with the producer and director Nag Ashwin. They were keen on me doing this role and they were very confident that I could do it. And after a point, I felt I should also have that confidence and once the movie started, I was fine.

NewsX: There must have been a lot of preparation for this role.

Keerthy Suresh: Director Nag Ashwin had given me video clippings of Savitri garu where I could see the emotional aspects – her being sad, humorous, etc. I also read up and listened to her interviews. I had to play her in both her off-screen and on-screen personas. I spent time with Vijaya Chamundeswari, Savitri garu’s daughter, to learn more about her character, her mannerisms and how she was at home.

NewsX: Did Savitri’s daughter, Vijaya Chamundeswari, and son, Satheesh, feel you were the right choice for the role?

Keerthy Suresh: Recently, when we met, she told me that she was initially wondering how this young girl could pull off her mom on screen. She said I went beyond her expectations in the film. She used to drop into the sets and once the movie went on floors and she started seeing me in this look, she was convinced. When she saw the ‘Maya Bazaar’ scenes, she was very happy. Both she and her brother, Satheesh, were emotional after they saw the movie. She told me, “If I am ever in want of a mother I’ll come to you.” To me, that’s the biggest compliment.

NewsX: You shared great chemistry with Dulquer Salmaan and your relationship with your on-screen father, Rajendra Prasad, came out well.

Keerthy Suresh: My major portions in the film were with Dulquer Salmaan and Rajendra Prasad. Rajendra Prasad was like my mentor. He told me a few things about Savitri garu. I learnt a lot of things from him. With Dulquer, I had to forget he was Dulquer and think of him as Gemini Ganesan. I really didn’t know the romantic part would work out so beautifully on screen.

NewsX: What was the most difficult scene in the film?

Keerthy Suresh: Definitely the Maya Bazaar one. The director wanted to shoot at midnight but I wanted a fresh day for this. I am so happy that the scene gets the biggest applause from the audience. It was mentally stressful as I had to get every movement right. The other difficult part was the prosthetics. The emotional scenes were challenging. After you shoot the emotional scenes, you feel very heavy. The audience feels heavy after watching the film but I lived the role for 10 months!

NewsX: What do you think Mahanati Savitri would say to you if she saw the film?

Keerthy Suresh: I never thought of this. I am getting goosebumps…I would love to hear from her. She has blessed all of us. The product has come out so beautifully.

NewsX: What did your parents say when they watched the film?

Keerthy Suresh: For the first time, they praised me and got very emotional. It was a proud moment for them.

NewsX: Does the success of this film now put pressure on you?

Keerthy Suresh: It does but right now I’m in a happy zone. When I think of signing future projects, I know how choosy I have to be.

NewsX: Some of your earlier performances were panned by critics and the audience. Has this film proved them all wrong?

Keerthy Suresh: People are saying that Keerthy has put a full stop to all that criticism and proved herself. I don’t know if I’ve done that but I know I have shown a different side of me. This film is one of the first achievements in my life. People are now talking about my work and it means a lot to me. I don’t think I’ll ever get another film like this.

NewsX: There is already a strong buzz that you’ll win awards for ‘Mahanati’.

Keerthy Suresh: Right now, I am taking in all the rewards – the movie is good and a commercial success. Awards are for later. (Smiles)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App