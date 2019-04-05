Mayuri Kango, one of the most popular faces of the '90s, joined Google on April 4, 2019, as the Industry head of Google India. The netizens took to social media to congratulate the actor.

Mayuri Kango became one of the most popular faces of the ’90s after getting a break with Anupam Kher in the movie Papa Kehte Hai, has recently joined Google on April 4, 2019, as the Industry head of Google India. The film also included one of the most played songs of all-time, Ghar se Nikalte hi which was recently recreated by one of the most famous singers and youth icon Armaan Malik. The actress left Bollywood in the early 2000s to mark her entry in the corporate world as of now, she is working with Google.

She belongs to Aurangabad and completed her studies there only. Mayuri, in an interview, mentioned that she is super excited to join Google and lead the partnerships with DAN and Publicis. She further mentioned that she is going to implement all her experience of more than 10 years in order to prove herself in the next phase of her professional life.

#Bollywood actor #MayooriKango joins Google India top deck “Papa Kehte Hain” fame actress Mayoori Kango has again made it to the news with her appointment as the Industry-Head, agency business at Google India.@bollyactresss pic.twitter.com/hRYzFMbBBj — Rajeev Agrawal (@FattyMotu) April 4, 2019

What an achievement!! Kudos #MayooriKango — Parul Sharma (@parullm) April 4, 2019

As they say – Padhoge likhoge toh banoge nawab!

From being the Papa Kehte Hain girl to Google India industry head – agency business… #MayooriKango 😎👍https://t.co/yo5DSrQOLF — Mimansa Shekhar (@mimansashekhar) April 4, 2019

Pleasantly Surprised and happy to know her achievement, and such a career change. #Mayoorikangohttps://t.co/IiVSLTfc0j — Shafaque Rabnawaz (@ShafaqueRabnawa) April 4, 2019

Ghar se nikalte hi…

Kuch dur chalte hi….

Papa kehte Hain actress #MayooriKango joins Google India as Head of Industry Agency Partnership. pic.twitter.com/6OSVICCV73 — Guru v4.0™ (@kiraataka) April 4, 2019

She made her Bollywood debut by the film Naseem (1995). Naseem was a Bollywood movie based on the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Her performance in the movie was appraised by everyone and she got the offer for her next movie Papa Kehte Hai. the movie was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The movie didn’t wonder at the box office but her performance was appraised. After that, she worked in many movies including, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Badal (2000), Betaabi (1997). After a while, she worked in many television serials like Dollar Bahu (2001) and a serial named Karishma (2003).

Mayuri Completed her schooling from St.Xavier’s Aurangabad. Her mother was a well-known stage actress. She married an NRI, Aditya Dhillon on December 28, 2003. Mayuri later shifted to New York with her husband and pursued an MBA in marketing and finance from the City University. Previously she was working as the Managing Director for Performics, a leading digital media agency and now she has been assigned as the Industry head of Google India.

