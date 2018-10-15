Dismissing the sexual allegation charges levelled against him by author Ira Trivedi as “motivated fake attacks,” author Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter handle on Monday and labelled the entire incident as “abhorrent and the sickest thing a person can do”. With a series of tweets, the Revolution 2020 writer was seen requesting people to stop harassing him and his family. He also shared a screenshot of Ira’s e-mail written to him and claimed that the charges against him are baseless.
Following the series of tweets, several people came forward to support the 44-year-old author while others were seen slamming him for coming up with a defence that suggests that the victim had asked for it. Here are the details of how Twitterati reacted to Chetan Bhagat’s defence tweet:
The matter came to light on October 13 when Ira Trivedi narrated her ordeal with Chetan Bhagat on Twitter. She alleged that the author has asked her out for a tea and tried to kiss her on lips at the India International Centre.
However, Bhagat denied all the allegations and shared a video of him while present at Trivedi’s book launch. Chetan alleged that the incident took place in 2010 while the book launch had taken place in 2015-16. Sharing the video, he raised the question that why Ira invited a harasser to her book launch.
Meanwhile, Union Minister MJ Akbar also filed a criminal defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused her of sexual misconduct. Besides this, veteran actor Alok Nath also filed a defamation case against Taara director Vinta Nanda, seeking a written apology and compensation of Rs 1.
Until now, several celebrities have come under the fire of Me Too campaign. A number of women are coming forward with their horrific incident where they allege sexual misconduct by a number of bigwigs.
