Dismissing the sexual allegation charges levelled against him by author Ira Trivedi as "motivated fake attacks," author Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter handle on Monday and labelled the entire incident as "abhorrent and the sickest thing a person can do". Here are the details of how Twitterati reacted to Chetan Bhagat's defence tweet:

Dismissing the sexual allegation charges levelled against him by author Ira Trivedi as “motivated fake attacks,” author Chetan Bhagat took to his Twitter handle on Monday and labelled the entire incident as “abhorrent and the sickest thing a person can do”. With a series of tweets, the Revolution 2020 writer was seen requesting people to stop harassing him and his family. He also shared a screenshot of Ira’s e-mail written to him and claimed that the charges against him are baseless.

Following the series of tweets, several people came forward to support the 44-year-old author while others were seen slamming him for coming up with a defence that suggests that the victim had asked for it. Here are the details of how Twitterati reacted to Chetan Bhagat’s defence tweet:

So who wanted to kiss whom? @iratrivedi’s self-explanatory email from 2013 to me, esp last line, easily shows her claims from 2010 are false, and she knows this too. This mental harassment of me and my family has to stop. Please don’t harm a movement with #fakecharges #harassed pic.twitter.com/SWeaSCfHLd — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 15, 2018

The best age-old defense @chetan_bhagat could come up with: “she asked for it” — Sarfaraz Gaitonde (@BabaGlocal) October 15, 2018

See I don't want to patronise anyone. I am talking on face value. If you've any material proof then talk. I sympathize with #metoo but your saying "you don't know, you don't understand, so save it" wouldn't take the issue anywhere. If my tweet has hurt you in any way I apologize. — sagar (@shaggybehera) October 15, 2018

1/2) The very fact that she replied with such affection after 3 years of the incident means they had buried the hatchet or she was not carrying any trauma to say the least. Either way there was no animosity between them until this new episode of #metoo allegations started. — sagar (@shaggybehera) October 15, 2018

Not sure wtf this proves, given that consent is continuous. Just because I send someone a kiss emoji or an xoxo over email to my boyfriend, doesn't mean he has my permission to do anything. O.o — Swati Nair (@swatinair) October 15, 2018

Was stunned when there were allegations on you! But now I'm satisfied after listening to your side of the story, that too with evidence! We support you and we have trust on you! Don't forget to focus on your new novel's promotion too, amidst this controversy! — Rajat Bhandary (@rajat_bhandary) October 15, 2018

if in 2010 she felt humiliated, harrassed then why she mailed u in 2013?? nd saying she miss u nd kiss u. it clearly shows in 2010 she didn't feel anything. — Mr.Anurag (@anu10anurag) October 15, 2018

The matter came to light on October 13 when Ira Trivedi narrated her ordeal with Chetan Bhagat on Twitter. She alleged that the author has asked her out for a tea and tried to kiss her on lips at the India International Centre.

However, Bhagat denied all the allegations and shared a video of him while present at Trivedi’s book launch. Chetan alleged that the incident took place in 2010 while the book launch had taken place in 2015-16. Sharing the video, he raised the question that why Ira invited a harasser to her book launch.

Meanwhile, Union Minister MJ Akbar also filed a criminal defamation suit against journalist Priya Ramani, who had accused her of sexual misconduct. Besides this, veteran actor Alok Nath also filed a defamation case against Taara director Vinta Nanda, seeking a written apology and compensation of Rs 1.

Until now, several celebrities have come under the fire of Me Too campaign. A number of women are coming forward with their horrific incident where they allege sexual misconduct by a number of bigwigs.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More