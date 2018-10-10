Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come in open to express her opinions about the on-going movement Me too India Movement. She said it's nice to see in the present time that the members of the media are becoming allied and propelling voices that need to be heard and giving them the platform. The law of the land will take over for justice to be served.

A MeToo India movement is the hot topic in the tinsel town. Every now and then, the celebrities are being asked to react on the burning issue. From Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, every single celebrity has been asked to express their opinions on the issue.

Now, Aishwarya Rai was questioned to react on the ongoing movement. In an interview to a leading daily, she said that she had always spoken out. She had spoken in the past and is again speaking now, and I will continue to speak.

Putting light on the significance of social media. Aishwarya Rai said that the social media has become an effective medium to channelise the suppressed voices.

In todays’ time, the mediapersons have become a helping hand in allying with the propelling voices which need to be heard and giving them the platform. The law of the land will take over for justice to be served, she said.

She preferred to keep her distance from commenting over an individual case, she added it wouldn’t be right to specifically comment on individual cases as matters would be sub judice and that would not be responsible on our part but having said that, God bless and strength to the voices that need that kind of support and you all need to be there.

In 2002 case when Aishwarya accused Salman Khan of cheating and misbehaving with her. On the alleged physical abuse, she had then said, the after she break up with Salman. He would call her and talk rubbish. There were times when Salman got physical with me, luckily without leaving any marks. And, she would go to work as if nothing had happened.

Recently, Tanushree Dutta allegedly accused the senior actor Nana Patekar that he misbehaved while filming the song shoot of 2008 Horn Okk Pleasss.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Fanney Khan along with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen Gulab Jamun opposite to Abhishek Bachchan. The husband and wife will be appearing after a long time.

