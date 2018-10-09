Singer Kailash Kher has issued an apology for mistreating a photojournalist. He has come out in open to react on the same. While speaking to a leading daily, singer Kailash Kher said if a person even thought about it, then he issues a sincere apology. His devotion to music makes him who he is and he was thankful for all the love and support.

After being accused of sexual harassment, singer Kailash Kher has come in open to issue an apology for his misconduct. While speaking to a leading daily, Kailash Kher said that his closed ones or ones who come across him know that he respects humanity, especially women. He added that he has even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult. Further elaborating on this, Kher explained that when he came to know about the news, he was travelling. He got extremely disappointed to know about it as neither is he aware of any such act nor does he remembers it.

He also further added if a person has taken or thought about something differently, then he issues a sincere apology. His devotion to music makes him who he is and he is thankful for all the love and support. Earlier, A Twitter user Natasha Hemrajani, a female photojournalist accused the singer of sexually harassing and misbehaving with her in 2006, when she visited his house for an interview along with another female colleague.

Check out a thread of tweets of Natasha.

My #MeToo⁠ ⁠has singer Kailesh Kher & model Zulfi Syed, from when I was a newly appointed young woman photographer at Hindustan Times in Bombay, 2006.

Tweeting this thread for all to draw strength & speak out

❤️@photowallah@shubhangisapien@TheRestlessQuil@AnooBhu@weeny — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

I was sent with my colleague, a woman journalist, to take pictures of Kailesh Kher at his home for an interview. During the interview, this creep sat between us as close to us as he could. He also kept putting his hands on our thighs (on the skin above our skirts) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

We were appalled & left as soon as possible. I discussed with my colleague the idea of writing the interview from the point of view of unwelcome sexual molestation but she said the paper would never publish it because it would be libel (even if we were both witnesses) — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

I've let a number of friends and colleagues know about this incident with Kailesh Kher and the main reaction is always a shaking of the head, and 'this happens, as a woman you've got to look after your own self' logic / expression. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

The near sexual assault episode with Zulfi Syed occurred on a cruise liner. A bunch of press photographers, journalists, models and people were invited on board overnight as a PR exercise. I was there with a woman colleague to shoot the entire event. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

In due course of the evening, we got talking with the models amongst whom Zulfi and me sort of hit it off. My colleague and I formed a group along with Zulfi and a couple of other models and we moved about the cruise ship sampling the bars, cabaret club and diners. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

At some point while looking at the rooms the models had been given to stay in, I ended up leaving my phone to charge in Zulfi's room. After dinner and some dancing, my colleague was sleepy and left. So did the other models and I was alone with Zulfi on the ship deck — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

He kissed me, I kissed him back, I decided I didn't want to take this any further and said so, and that I was going to bed. I remembered I'd left my phone charging in his room so I asked him if I could collect it. He agreed and we walked down the ship to his room. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

I entered the room and took my phone, it was by the bed. Zulfi shut the door & leaned against it. I asked him why he'd shut the door, he said we both knew I wasn't going anywhere and that I hadn't really come to his room for the phone. I said I'd only come for my phone — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

There was nobody outside in corridor, no one would hear me scream, he was physically overpowering me & wouldn't stop and I did not want to become a victim of sexual assault. I had to strategise to get away so I stopped fighting him off. Instead, I made myself hold him. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

I reached the room I shared with my colleague, banged on the door. She let me in, saw my panic, asked me what happened. I told her the whole story & also told her we should report it. She asked me-why did I have to go to his room alone? I repeated, we should report it. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

But we both knew the paper would not publish it. Nothing would be done; I would be blamed for encouraging his attention. I learned at this point that women have to be vigilant all the time. Nobody would call out the men. The next day Zulfi apologised to me on the deck. — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

He said it was just a misunderstanding and he hoped I wouldn't make a big deal of it. I have spoken about both these incidents with colleagues and friends and they are always met with that headshake & 'what to do' expression. Until now. #MeToo@weeny@AGirlOfHerWords — Natasha Hemrajani (@radiantbear) October 6, 2018

A #MeToo movement has been started in India where several women are raising their voice against Bollywood celebrities.

Several celebrities such as filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, Indian author Chetan Bhagat, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, Former AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty and AIB’s Gursimran Khamba have been accused of sexually harassing or mistreating women. On Monday, Rajat Apoor took to Twitter to issue an apology.

The movement started when Tanushree Dutta alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her while filming the song of 2008 movie Hornn Ok Pleasss. She filed her case in 2008 with Oshiwara Police station but no action was taken. She again registered her case in 2018 with the same police station.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has stated that she is happy there is now a #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in India.

