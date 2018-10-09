After being accused of sexual harassment, singer Kailash Kher has come in open to issue an apology for his misconduct. While speaking to a leading daily, Kailash Kher said that his closed ones or ones who come across him know that he respects humanity, especially women. He added that he has even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult. Further elaborating on this, Kher explained that when he came to know about the news, he was travelling. He got extremely disappointed to know about it as neither is he aware of any such act nor does he remembers it.
He also further added if a person has taken or thought about something differently, then he issues a sincere apology. His devotion to music makes him who he is and he is thankful for all the love and support. Earlier, A Twitter user Natasha Hemrajani, a female photojournalist accused the singer of sexually harassing and misbehaving with her in 2006, when she visited his house for an interview along with another female colleague.
A #MeToo movement has been started in India where several women are raising their voice against Bollywood celebrities.
Several celebrities such as filmmaker Rajat Kapoor, Indian author Chetan Bhagat, filmmaker Vikas Bahl, Former AIB comedian Utsav Chakraborty and AIB’s Gursimran Khamba have been accused of sexually harassing or mistreating women. On Monday, Rajat Apoor took to Twitter to issue an apology.
The movement started when Tanushree Dutta alleged that veteran actor Nana Patekar misbehaved with her while filming the song of 2008 movie Hornn Ok Pleasss. She filed her case in 2008 with Oshiwara Police station but no action was taken. She again registered her case in 2018 with the same police station.
Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi has stated that she is happy there is now a #MeToo movement against sexual harassment in India.
