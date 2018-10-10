Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal, who has been supporting the Me Too campaign with all her valour on social media platform Twitter lately, was accused of sexual harassment by fellow comedian Kaneez Surka. On Wednesday, Surka posted a long-written post entailing the details of the incident on her Twitter handle.

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal, who has been supporting the Me Too campaign with all her valour on social media platform Twitter lately, was accused of sexual harassment by fellow comedian Kaneez Surka. On Wednesday, Surka posted a long-written post entailing the details of the incident on her Twitter handle. Narrating her ordeal, Surka wrote that the incident took place over two years ago and the post is not a part of her vengeance but for personal closure.

She wrote that the incident took place when she was hosting a comedy show at Andheri Base, in the presence of an audience of 100 and many comedians. She wrote that how Aditi Mittal walked up on stage and forcefully kissed her without her consent. Surka added that the incident left her “humiliated, shocked and completely stripped of choice”. Surka accused Mittal of violating her choice and boundaries.

Here’s the detailed post:

Kaneez Surka and Aditi Mittal are also a member of All India Bakchod (AIB) and were featured in several videos under the logo. After CEO and co-founder Tanmay Bhatt and Gursimran Khamba, Mittal is the fourth AIB member after Utsav Chakrobarty to come under the fire of #Me Too movement.

In her Twitter post, Surka also narrated that how after a year she gathered the courage to face her. She said that at first, Mittal apologised to her but soon she turned hostile towards her.

She also added that how seeing her name all over the social media while supporting a campaign that brings out the courage in the victims of sexual misconduct triggered her immensely. She contacted her through a mutual friend and asked her to come with a public apology. However, Mittal refused to any such incident, which led her to come up with the post.

