As the country tries to overcome the shock of losing Bollywood’s Hawa Hawai Sridevi, The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday ruled any foul play in her demise and clarified that had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now. Speaking to the media, MEA spokesperson Mr Raveesh Kumar said, “As far as I know, the paperwork from UAE govt were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now.”

As far as I know, the paperwork from UAE govt were handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now: Raveesh Kumar, MEA Spokesperson on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/PVeAJSxxra — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2018

Sridevi left for the heavenly abode on February 24 in Dubai due to accidental drowning as revealed by the forensic reports. However, this revelation sparked more speculations and rumour mongering by the Indian media organisations and social media sites to get to every detail behind the incident. Not just Bollywood insiders but also the Kapoor family condemned such reporting. The official statement issued by the Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family read: “To the members of media, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family and allow us the space to grieve. Sri lived her life with dignity and we implore, that you give her the same respect.”

Even in the official statement issued by Boney Kapoor, he wrote, “As we bid goodbye to my beloved wife and Khushi & Janhvi’s mama, I have sincere request. Please respect our need to grieve privately. If you need to talk about Sri, let it be of special memories that connect each one of you to her. She is and was an actor that is irreplaceable. Love and respect her for that. The curtain never come down on an actor’s life because they shine on the silver screen forever.” Draped in a red Kanjeevaram saree, Sridevi was laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai.

