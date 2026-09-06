Medha Shankr Or Sharon Verma: Who Is Samay Raina’s ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’? India’s Got Latent Moment Fuels Buzz

Samay Raina’s latest India’s Got Latent episode has sparked another wave of chatter around his equation with Medha Shankr and Sharon Verma. The episode, featuring Medha Shankr, Varun Dhawan, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar on the panel, had plenty of jokes and banter. But one moment in particular caught the attention of fans after Samay was asked who he was closest to among the people sitting with him.

His answer? Medha Shankr. That seemingly simple response has now added fresh fuel to the dating rumours surrounding Samay and the 12th Fail actress, while Sharon Verma’s reaction has also become part of the online conversation.

Who Did Samay Raina Pick As His ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’?

During one segment, Samay was asked to pick the person he was closest to from among those present on the panel. Samay chose Medha Shankr, reportedly referring to her as someone “close” to him.

A separate account from someone who attended the shoot also claimed that Samay called Medha his “best friend”, although that portion reportedly did not make it to the final edit. That is where the “sabse achhi dost” conversation began gaining traction online.

Why Did Sharon Verma’s Reaction Grab Attention?

According to fan accounts circulating after the episode, Sharon appeared slightly surprised or uncomfortable after Samay picked Medha. Some viewers also claimed that her reaction was edited out of the final version of the episode.

That immediately led to playful fan theories around whether Sharon had expected Samay to choose her instead, particularly because the two had shared flirtatious banter in earlier episodes. However, those interpretations are entirely based on fan reactions and should not be taken as proof of any real romantic equation.

What Is The Samay Raina-Medha Shankr Dating Buzz About?

Rumours linking Samay Raina and Medha Shankr have been circulating for months. The speculation intensified after the two were spotted at the same events on multiple occasions. More recently, reports claimed that they were seen travelling on the same flight and later arriving at Mumbai Airport.

Another video of the duo at the same venue also caught attention after fans claimed they appeared to move apart once they noticed paparazzi nearby. None of this, however, confirms that the two are dating. Neither Samay nor Medha has publicly confirmed a relationship.

Where Does Sharon Verma Fit Into The Story?

Sharon Verma has also shared a playful equation with Samay on India’s Got Latent. In a previous episode, the two exchanged several jokes and flirtatious comments, which quickly led viewers to start “shipping” them online.

During the latest episode, Samay even joked that he would delete dating apps immediately if Sharon gave him a sign, adding another playful layer to the dynamic. That is why his decision to pick Medha as the person closest to him became such a talking point among viewers.

So, Who Is Samay Raina’s ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’?

If we go strictly by what Samay said during the latest India’s Got Latent interaction, Medha Shankr appears to be the answer. But the larger “Medha vs Sharon” conversation is still mostly driven by fan theories, edited clips and playful moments from the show.

For now, Samay has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship with either Medha Shankr or Sharon Verma. What is clear is that one casual “close to me” remark was enough to give fans plenty to talk about.

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