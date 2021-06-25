Aftab Khan, the pioneer behind Filmygyan has set an exmple with the huge success of the entertainment platform. Without any iota of doubt, Filmygyan has become the most successful Bollywood and entertainment page in India.

Day after day, the digital ecosystem is evolving. With the stupendous growth of digital media and social media, it has become pretty evident for entrepreneurs to build a strong presence of their brands digitally. Aftab Khan, the pioneer behind Filmygyan has set an exmple with the huge success of the entertainment platform.

Without any iota of doubt, Filmygyan has become the most successful Bollywood and entertainment page in India. With the number of followers inching towards 15 million, it is the first page to achieve this unimaginable feat. Almost every movie buff is well versed with what Filmygyan is all about. Apart from its rich graphic and high-quality posts and videos, it has even been a digital partner for many Bollywood movies.

In the last few years, Filmygyan has had the opportunity to lead the digital campaigns of films like ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, ‘Fukrey 2’ and ‘KGF’. The thing to understand now is to see what’s next for the entertainment portal. Throwing light about the future of Filmygyan, the founder has some massive plans in the store for all the media and entertainment community.

The media entrepreneur revealed that by early 2022, Filmygyan intends to create a family of 25 million followers on Instagram. On the other hand, the company aims to provide advanced and latest camera tools to photographers and cinematographers. Mr. Aftab’s team is currently equipped with the best cameras to capture photographs and videos. It is pretty evident with the posts created and curated by his team on the internet.

To expand more creative professionals in his team, Filmygyan is said to have more photographers and videographers by mid-2022. Besides this, the media company is in talks to produce interactive shows and original chat shows with Bollywood celebrities. Well, this was all about Bollywood and entertainment. A new addition to the company is the launch of Filmygyan’s official music channel. “We are in the final stage, and most probably we will launch the music channel by next month”, confirmed Mr. Aftab.

Spreading the horizons across the digital domain, Filmygyan has already created a one-of-a-kind platform for influencers called Filmygyan Influencer Network. Currently, there are 15 top-notch content creators and influencers signed by the company. The target is to have a total of 50 influencers on board who will create distinct content digitally.

Once the content creators are signed by the company, Aftab Khan is all set to introduce Filmygyan Digital Awards by the coming year. The awards show is said to be a unique concept where influencers and content creators from different walks of life will be felicitated for the impeccable content they create on the internet.

Along with it, the community for the social media industry called ‘The Social Duck’ backed by Filmygyan is already in the process. “What could be better than bringing all the social media personalities under one roof? We tend to build a common platform for the social media stars in the near future”, revealed the entrepreneur.

Last but not the least, Aftab Khan is also keen to venture into the OTT space with the community channel of Filmygyan. While he refused to not talk much about it, but the future of his company surely gives us a clear picture that he has got a lot of surprises in the store for everyone. We wish the talented entrepreneur lots of luck for his future goals.