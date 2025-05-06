Some users pointed out that this moment reflects a larger issue of how non-Western celebrities are often underrepresented or misunderstood by global media outlets.

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan at Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself and Gets Trolled

Shah Rukh Khan turned heads at the Met Gala 2025 as he made his debut on one of the most exclusive red carpets in the world. The Bollywood superstar arrived in a classic black suit paired with bold, statement-making jewellery curated by ace designer Sabyasachi.

His look quickly went viral, with fans across the globe applauding his suave presence and fashion-forward statement.

Awkward Moment Caught on Camera: Host Fails to Recognize SRK

While the event was a milestone for Khan, one red carpet moment has sparked a heated debate online. In a video now circulating widely across platforms like X, the actor is seen calmly introducing himself to a red carpet host who clearly didn’t recognize him.

“I’m Shah Rukh,” he can be heard saying, before sharing his thoughts on the significance of the Met Gala.

The clip hasn’t gone unnoticed by his fans. Many expressed disbelief that a figure with Khan’s stature and decades-long global career was not recognized at such a high-profile event.

“It’s 2025. If you’re covering the Met Gala, you should know who Shah Rukh Khan is,” one fan wrote on X. Another echoed the sentiment on Reddit: “Hopefully they go home and Google him and see how POPULAR he really is.”

Some users pointed out that this moment reflects a larger issue of how non-Western celebrities are often underrepresented or misunderstood by global media outlets.

SRK Responds with Grace and Style

Despite the snub, Shah Rukh Khan maintained his composure with characteristic charm and humility. His poised response has only strengthened his image as a global icon who carries himself with dignity, no matter the situation.

Speaking to a reporter about his outfit and what it meant to him, Khan shared, “My designer, Sabyasachi, he thought of it, and thought of it as an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you.”

When asked if he had prior knowledge of the Met Gala or had envisioned attending it before, he responded candidly. “Honestly, no, but I got to know now. So the last 20 days, I got to understand what it was. And being an actor, I thought it was very interesting how the resolve to change things without oppression or anger, but have exuberance of art in it. So, yeah, that was marvelous.”

A Moment of Misrecognition, But an Iconic Entry Nonetheless

Though the red carpet fumble made headlines, Shah Rukh Khan’s presence at the Met Gala marked a historic cultural crossover.

Fans are calling it a win for Indian cinema and a powerful reminder of how star power transcends borders — even when the world occasionally needs a reminder of who’s standing in front of them.

