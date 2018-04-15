It was Kapil Sharma’s mistake for whatever he has done but I think media should also understand that an individual is involved in so many things in his life. He must have been going through some family or professional issues so media should also give that kind of space to celebrities when it comes to their personal or professional life, said Arshi Khan.

After co-worker Kiku Sharma and Dhan Dhana Dhan actress Shilpa Shinde, now Arshi Khan comes out for Kapil Sharma. The Bigg Boss contestant feels that media should give some space to the celebrities for their personal and professional life. On Friday in Mumbai, Arshi gave her opinion on Kapil Sharma controversy while she was spotted at Sonali Gupta’s book launch titled “Of Love.. Life And Everything In Between” along with Indian fashion designer Archana Kochhar and Rohit Verma.

When Arshi was asked about Kapil’s abusive reaction to a journalist on Twitter and phone conversation, Arshi was quoted saying, “It was Kapil Sharma’s mistake for whatever he has done but I think media should also understand that an individual is involved in so many things in his life. He must have been going through some family or professional issues so media should also give that kind of space to celebrities when it comes to their personal or professional life.

ASLO READ: Sunny Leone promises to protect daughter Nisha from everything evil in this heartfelt post

She even is ready to work with the comedy master. She added, “Definitely… who doesn’t want to work with Kapil? He is not only popular in India but he is famous internationally as well. He is such a huge comedian so yes, if I get an opportunity to work with him then surely, I will work.” The comedy master who is known for his best comic timings is in limelight for all the wrong reasons. The comedian turned actor recently had a tiff with a journalist on Twitter and allegedly accused the journalist of posting negative and fake news about him. The actor ended up filing a case against his ex-manager and creative directors Preeti and Neeti Simoes and the journalist he abused.

ASLO READ: Total Dhamaal: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit begin the shoot

ASLO READ: Kesari new poster: Akshay Kumar has a special gift for his fans this Baisakhi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App