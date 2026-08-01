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Home > Entertainment News > Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness

Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness

Meena Kumari became Bollywood's eternal 'Tragedy Queen' by portraying women battling heartbreak, loneliness and social restrictions. But behind the unforgettable performances was a life marked by a difficult childhood, a painful marriage, unfulfilled relationships and a battle with alcohol that ended far too soon. On her birth anniversary, here is the story of the woman behind the legend.

Meena Kumari (Photo: X)
Meena Kumari (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 12:29 IST

There was something almost haunting about Meena Kumari’s performances. Whether she was playing a neglected wife, a lonely woman or someone quietly battling heartbreak, the pain never appeared manufactured. Perhaps that was because the actor understood sorrow far beyond the scripts she was handed. Born Mahjabeen Bano on August 1, 1932, Meena Kumari entered films as a child and spent much of her life working. Her father, musician and actor Ali Bux, and mother Iqbal Begum, who had worked as an actress, came from a struggling family. Meena was reportedly only four when she began acting, turning childhood into a working life almost before she had the chance to experience it.

A childhood that ended too soon

Meena’s early years were shaped by financial hardship and the demands of being the family’s breadwinner. Her childhood was far removed from the glamorous image associated with Bollywood stardom. Her early experiences would later become an important part of the melancholy surrounding her public persona.

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Yet, the actress transformed that pain into extraordinary performances. Films such as Baiju Bawra, Parineeta, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam and Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai established her as one of Hindi cinema’s most emotionally powerful performers.

A marriage that turned into heartbreak

Meena’s relationship with filmmaker Kamal Amrohi began romantically but eventually became deeply troubled. The two secretly married in 1952, when Meena was 18. Their marriage later deteriorated amid disagreements over her career and restrictions placed on her personal and professional life. They separated in 1964. 

Her romantic life was also surrounded by speculation, including her reported relationship with Dharmendra. But separating fact from the many stories that grew around Meena’s life has never been easy.

Loneliness, alcohol and a tragic ending

Following the breakdown of her marriage, Meena’s personal struggles intensified. She battled loneliness and reportedly developed an alcohol dependency. What began as brandy prescribed to help with sleep eventually became a much more serious problem, severely affecting her health.

At the same time, Meena was not simply an actor consumed by tragedy. She was also a poet, writing Urdu poetry under the name Naaz, revealing an introspective side that audiences rarely saw on screen.

Why Meena Kumari remains Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’

Her greatest tragedy was perhaps that her most celebrated work outlived her by decades. Pakeezah, the ambitious film she made with Kamal Amrohi, released in February 1972 after years of production. Meena Kumari died on March 31, 1972, aged 38, from cirrhosis of the liver.

She may have been remembered as the ‘Tragedy Queen’, but Meena Kumari’s legacy extends beyond sadness. She remains one of Indian cinema’s most influential performers, an actor who could turn silence, longing and heartbreak into unforgettable art.

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Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness
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Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness

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Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness

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Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness
Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness
Meena Kumari Birthday Special: Tragic Life Of Bollywood’s ‘Tragedy Queen’ – From A Troubled Childhood To Betrayal In Love and Loneliness
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