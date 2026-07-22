Meet Aahaan Tandon, The Young Designer Behind Christopher Nolan’s Handcrafted Ajrakh Tie At The Odyssey Premiere

When filmmaker Christopher Nolan appeared at the premiere of The Odyssey, eagle-eyed fashion enthusiasts noticed an unusual detail beneath his impeccably tailored Zegna suit: a handcrafted tie made from Ajrakh, one of India’s oldest textile traditions. The man behind the accessory is Aahaan Tandon, a young New York-based designer whose work blends Indian craftsmanship with contemporary menswear. While the tie became a talking point online after the premiere, its journey began with a personal connection.

“One of Christopher’s sons, who is a very close friend of mine, reached out about creating a custom tie to accompany the Zegna suit Christopher Nolan would be wearing to the premiere,” Tandon says. “I developed several options, and this design was ultimately selected. It has been incredibly rewarding to see the piece spark so much interest afterwards.” He added that having one of the world’s most celebrated filmmakers wear his design on such a global stage was both surreal and deeply encouraging.

An Indian textile, handcrafted in New York

The tie was handmade in New York using Ajrakh fabric sourced from India, with help from Tandon’s aunt, Mumbai-based textile designer Anu Tandon Viera. Ajrakh is a centuries-old block-printing tradition known for its intricate geometric patterns and natural dyes. Instead of treating the textile as a statement piece, Tandon wanted to integrate it seamlessly into classic menswear.

“A tie felt like a natural canvas,” he explains. “It allows the complexity of the textile to be appreciated while remaining timeless and wearable.” For the designer, using Ajrakh in a Western wardrobe staple was never about challenging convention. “It was about demonstrating possibility,” he says. “Indian textiles have an extraordinary history of craftsmanship and can exist naturally within contemporary global fashion.”

A designer shaped by three cultures

Born in Mauritius to Indian parents, Tandon spent part of his childhood in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan before moving to New York to study at the prestigious Parsons School of Design, where he also pursued film studies. That multicultural upbringing continues to shape his work. “I’m deeply interested in finding new ways to evolve ready-to-wear fashion,” he says. “I often find both aesthetic and technical inspiration in my Indian heritage, as well as the cultures I experienced growing up.”

Before Nolan, Tandon had already designed custom pieces for comedian Vir Das, film commentator Reece Feldman, and fashion editor Stephen Kalyn. Looking ahead, he hopes to collaborate with actor Riz Ahmed, whose work explores identity and storytelling, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, praising public figures who embrace clothing that reflects personal and cultural narratives.

For a designer still early in his career, Christopher Nolan’s understated Ajrakh tie has become more than a fashion moment—it has introduced traditional Indian craftsmanship to one of cinema’s biggest global stages.