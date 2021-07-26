Bollywood always welcomes new talent. For many, it is a fascination, but for few creative minds, it is a place to showcase your hidden talent & creativity. The OTT platform is gaining lots of popularity these days. Gone are the days when we used to wait for movies to release in Theatres. Nowadays, Netflix, Prime Video, etc. are becoming more popular. Bombay Begums on Netflix is one of the most-watched web series which has received millions of applauds. Aadhya Anand is one such talented actress who showed her acting skills in Bombay Begums. She enacted the character of Shai Irani which was highly appreciated by viewers. The life of five different women at different stages of life, trying to manage and balance the hustles in life is shown in the drama.

Talking about Aadhya Anand, she is a fresh face in Bollywood, barely a sixteen-year-old young girl but had already appeared in many TV shows and movies too!

Aadhya is born and brought up in Singapore and much fascinated by the film industry since childhood. She truly believes that education should not take a backseat while achieving your dream goals. Thus, she calmly shuffles between her work and education.

On the work front, Aadhya Anand had played significant roles in National as well as International award-winning Singaporean TV shows: “Lion Mums”, “2&3”, “Whoopie’s World Season 1-4”, “Menantu International 2”, “Word Whizz”, and “Slime Pit” to name a few. Her Singaporean films “A Yellow Bird” & “Utter 2016: One Hour to Daylight” both were highly appreciated movies and had marked their presence in the Acclaimed Cannes Film Festival. The movies proved out to be head-turners for many filmmakers due to the directorial and acting skills of the entire cast & crew.

Aadhya is still in the learning phase. Every new day she learns new techniques which enhance her acting skills. Asking about her acting experience in most-touted Bombay Begums, she said, “For many acting is a routine work or just a small task to do, but for me especially, acting is one of the soothing places on the earth where I forget my worries and I truly dedicate myself in the character which certainly turns out best.”

Talking about the Bombay Begums experience, Aadhya explained, “Bombay Begum’s cast was like a dream come true moment for me when I met many senior & reputed actors in the film industry who were always at my back encouraging me to do my best all the time, in every scene. I learned many new things, grasp many new skills, and most satisfying, I understood people, society. Experience is the best thing! You get to know many things through your experience and yes, Bombay Begums taught me the best things in life!”

Asking about how she chooses her films, Aadhya told, “I sincerely thank Singaporean Cinema for being kind to me and this is the reason why I stepped into more serious roles. When I get any offer, I firstly challenge myself for the character I want to play. I get many offers for TV shows as well as for movies. Sometimes, I am also asked to choose between TV & Films. My answer to such questions will always remain the same. A character, whether for a TV Show or a Film, when played with true devotion and uniqueness, the efforts of the actor always get a highlight & I am truly ready to accept any challenge for any character in my life. I want to be successful in every role I am playing. Well, the Web is currently the new normal for both movies and TV Shows. Bombay Begums was an engaging web series in which I have accepted the challenge of the role and tried my level best to justify my role in it.”

Presently Aadhya Anand is adored by the amazing work-life with zero intentions of backing out now. At this stage, she seemed to be dedicated and devoted to her work life. She is selective in picking her roles and gives 100% in enacting them. There are two upcoming ambitious projects in the pipeline for which she will soon start the shooting.