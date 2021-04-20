Aikarth Purohit is a popular music producer and singer from Rajasthan's Udaipur, known as the city of lakes. The 27-year-old artist has been working in the music industry since 2013.

In today’s time, many independent artists have won people’s hearts with their amazing work. Singers like Ankur Tewari, Prateek Kuhad, and several others are apt examples of the same. Another singer-musician who is a music lovers’ favorite is Aikarth Purohit. He is a popular music producer and singer from Rajasthan’s Udaipur, known as the city of lakes.

The 27-year-old artist has been working in the music industry since 2013. He excels in every type of music like pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, hip-hop, and Rock. Aikarth is also the founder of Baselard Studios in Rajasthan and has produced many original songs which are a hit on the internet.

Talking about his accomplishments, Aikarth Purohit has worked with talented artists like Mohit Lalwani for Tum prem ho. He has teamed up with MTV Ace of Space Fame Baawle Chore for a song called Aao Piya and collaborated with renowned record labels like Zee music company and others. He also worked as a music composer for several Rajasthani films. One of his songs was sung by India’s Got Talent Runner Up & Bollywood Playback singer Gaurav Medatwal. So far, the talented musician-singer has done more than 200 live shows and concerts across India.

When asked about his inspiration in life, the singer reveals- Yngwie Malmsteen, Chris Broderick, and Slash. About his favorite genre of songs, Aikarth Purohit shares, “Heavy Metal, Rock, and Neo-classical genre of songs are what I mostly prefer for big shows and in my free time. For some events or concerts, I like to sing Bollywood pop songs, Sufi, or rock music. It usually depends on the audience’s taste.”

Aikarth Purohit has reached closer to his goals only because of hard work and determination. From his childhood, music has been his passion, and when he decided to make a career in the same field, he didn’t get distracted. No amount of setbacks or challenges broke his spirit. Aikarth kept going on, and today, he is one of the best voices in the Indian music industry.