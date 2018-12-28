Arjun Rampal is dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades: Rockstar actor Arjun Rampal hit headlines lately after speculations pervaded over social media about his relationship with South African-based model Gabriella Demetriades. While Arjun has not lately confirmed and did not even share a post with Gabby on his official Instagram page, Gabby's Instagram stories are full of Arjun.

The adorable duo recently went on a trip to Kashmir

Arjun Rampal is dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades: The hot hunk of Bollywood, model Arjun Rampal hit headlines lately after speculations pervaded on social media about his relationship with South African-based model named Gabriella Demetriades. The development came to light after the beautiful Gabby shared adorable photographs with Arjun on her official Instagram handle, which has as many as 293k followers.

The adorable duo recently went on a trip to Kashmir, though they did not share a photograph in the same frame thanks to Instagram, we stalked both of them way too much and found that the couple shared a gala time in paradise lately. The below photo shared by hottie Gabby on her official Instagram handle had a very poignant caption, which read, “all I want for Christmas is ….”

While Arjun has not lately confirmed and has not even shared any post with Gabby on his official Instagram page, Gabby’s Instagram stories are full of Arjun and their beautiful day out and nights. The couple looks way too cute in the above post.

The below photograph has Gabby, her mother and her brother in one frame, the photo was shared by her on her official Instagram page.

