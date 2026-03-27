Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign Asli Dhurandhar AB devilliers Harish Rana AI research Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Balen Shah mojtaba khamenei gay dhurandhar 2 beauty pageant news AI generated video Khamenei Indore car ramming case excise duty American currency redesign
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

Kashmiri Singh, a legendary Punjab spy, spent 35 years in Pakistani prisons for espionage, enduring torture while secretly serving India. Returning in 2008, his silent loyalty and resilience revealed a life of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism beyond public recognition.

Kashmiri Singh: The Asli Dhurandhar of Punjab Who Survived 35 Years in Prison
Kashmiri Singh: The Asli Dhurandhar of Punjab Who Survived 35 Years in Prison

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: March 27, 2026 15:43:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

Kashmir Singh is the embodiment of the term “Asli Dhurandhar,” a true warrior who fought a silent war. For 35 years he existed as a hidden presence in Pakistani prisons because authorities accused him of spying, but he never surrendered his integrity. 

Singh showed exceptional courage through his actions, which took place inside a death row cell instead of public medal ceremonies and military parades. He crossed the border not for personal gain but as a sentinel for his country who suffered through decades of physical and mental torture while maintaining his mission and identity.

His return to Indian soil in 2008 established the resurrection of a man whom the world had forgotten because his silent loyalty proved deeper than any public display of loyalty.

You Might Be Interested In

Kashmir Singh Intelligence Operative Sacrifice

The total elimination of personal identity marks an essential aspect of undercover asset existence. Kashmir Singh, who needed to enter enemy territory, had to stop being a civilian and start living in dangerous conditions.

He collected vital information during the 1970s while working in secret because he understood that his country provided no visible protection. The complete extent of his intelligence work reached its peak when authorities caught him because he received a death sentence while spending more than three decades in prison.

His fighting space operated inside a small prison cell, which required him to use his strong mental abilities because he did not want to admit his guilt.

Kashmir Singh Punjab Spy Resilience

Kashmiri Singh, who originates from northern regions, demonstrates exceptional courage through his life story. The legendary Punjab spy resilience, which characterizes the region, supports India’s national defense efforts, according to his life story. 

The authorities sent him to separate prisons, which included Rawalpindi and Lahore, but he remained defiant through all his experiences. The case received worldwide attention when a Pakistani human rights minister found him in jail because he did not know that the detainee was still alive.

His 35-year existence without family contact or ability to hear his own language demonstrates a psychological strength that few people throughout history have achieved. He dedicated his entire life to protecting his country by living in obscurity until he reached the end of his life.

Also Read: Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, Jameel Jamali: Iconic Dhurandhar Characters Make It To Accounts Question Paper Of A School Leaving Internet In Splits

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asli Dhurandharhome-hero-pos-11India-Pakistan espionageKashmiri SinghPunjab spy

RELATED News

Did The Former KBC Winner Really Get Arrested In A Rs 2.5 Crore Scam? Shocking Details Of The Fraud Revealed

Dhruv Rathee Takes A Dig At Dhurandhar 2 Calling It ‘WhatsApp Forward Movie,’ Lacking Real-World Credibility

Will Ranbir Kapoor Redefine Lord Rama? Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana First Look Release Date Announced

Who Is Rishikesh Vaidya? After Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Case, Maharashtra Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Claimed He Was ‘God’

Dhurandhar Star Ranveer Singh Recalls Casting Couch Incident That Jolted Him, Says He Was Asked, “Just Let Me Touch It—Okay, I Will Only See It.”

LATEST NEWS

RCB Suffer Big Blow as Nuwan Thushara Ruled Out From IPL 2026 — 3 Players Who Could Replace Sri Lanka Pacer in Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Bitcoin Price Fails To Rally Despite Gold Sell-Off: What Investors Should Know About The Weak Capital Rotation Signal?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Opener Hit by VIP Ticket Row: BJP-Congress Clash Erupts Over Passes at Chinnaswamy

J&K BOPEE Nursing CET 2026 Application Begins at jkbopee.gov.in, Check Exam Key Dates, And Steps to Apply Here

Gold, Silver Rate Today On March 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore, And Major Cities Inside

‘MS Dhoni Would Retire Himself’: Ravichandran Ashwin Shuts Down CSK Playing XI Doubts After AB de Villiers’ IPL 2026 Remark

Who Was Noelia Castillo? 25-Year-Old Spanish Gang Rape Survivor Dies By Euthanasia After Emotional Legal Battle To End Her Life With Dignity, Echoing India’s Harish Rana Case

Why Were India National Football Team Players and Coach Khalid Jamil Denied Entry at Kochi Stadium? Explained

Why OpenAI Shelved ChatGPT’s Erotic ‘Adult Mode’ Indefinitely? What Led To The Move; Debate Over AI Boundaries Explained

Ashok Kharat Rupali Chakankar Viral MMS: Is There A Real Video Link? Everything You Need To Know

Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail
Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail
Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail
Meet Asli Dhurandhar, aka Kashmiri Singh: Punjab’s Real-Life Spy Who Risked Life For India, Spent 35 Years In Pakistani Jail

QUICK LINKS